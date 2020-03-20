Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is taking action to expedite licensing for healthcare professionals who come to Georgia to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
The Georgia Board of Nursing, under the Professional Licensing Boards, a Division of the Office of the Secretary of State, will begin issuing temporary permits to nursing professionals licensed in other states who come to Georgia in response to the declaration of a public health state of emergency in Georgia. These licenses will receive expedited review, less than 24 hours for a temporary license and less than seven days for a regular application, to better respond to the public health threat.
“Fighting, defeating, and overcoming coronavirus in Georgia and across the country will require enlisting the help of the best and brightest medical professionals available,” said Raffensperger. “Regulatory barriers should not get in the way of public health. Quick, temporary licenses for qualified nursing professionals to practice in Georgia will help ensure the people of Georgia have access to the best care possible.”
Applications can be submitted and permits can be verified at http://www.nursys.com/.
For more information, visit www.sos.ga.gov/plb/nursing.
