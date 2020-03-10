The secretary of state's office is encouraging voters who are worried about standing in lines or visiting public buildings to vote early in light of coronavirus concerns to send in absentee ballots.
“Although medical officials say the risk is small in Georgia, people worried they may face higher risk due to age or general health should vote early or absentee. Anyone who isn’t well should indeed vote absentee," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger's office said voters considering an absentee ballot should submit one as soon as possible to allow ample time for it to be mailed to them and then returned to their county elections office.
A news release from the office states the secretary of state’s elections officials remain in close contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Georgia’s Coronavirus Task Force.
"Using that input, the Secretary of State’s Office distributed information to the counties on ways to sanitize touchscreen voting machines, check-in poll pads and other equipment. Each county’s poll workers and voters are encouraged to thoroughly wash their hands frequently," the release states. "Counties are also urged to call up extra poll workers so that if any are unable to work on Election Day there will still be plenty for smooth running of the election without long lines."
County officials run elections in Georgia and have the option to offer early voting on more than one weekend or a Sunday, the release shows. All of them are required to offer early voting March 14.
Early voting is ongoing in every county for the March 24 presidential primary.
As of Monday morning, 153,000 ballots have been cast in the Presidential Preference Primary ahead of the March 24 Election. Of those, 129,000 were cast in person at early-voting locations set up in each county, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Another 24,000 were cast as absentee ballots.
Among the voting, 100,000 were Democratic ballots, 52,000 were Republican and 608 were nonpartisan, the release shows.
For voting information, applications for absentee ballots or sample ballots, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
