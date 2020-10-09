The Secretary of State’s office has opened an investigation into Democratic statehouse candidate Priscilla Smith for a "residency issue."
On Oct. 3, the MDJ ran a story in which Smith, an artist and semi-retired educator challenging state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, insisted she has been a Marietta resident for the past five years despite publicly available records suggesting otherwise.
When Smith qualified to run for office in March, she listed an address within the boundaries of House District 34, the district she is running to represent. According to state law, state representatives must reside within their district and, when elected, “have been a resident … for at least one year preceding such time.”
But tax records show Smith has enjoyed two homestead exemptions for a property she owns in Atlanta. According to state law, any home receiving a homestead exemption must be its owner’s primary residence. Violators “shall be guilty of a misdemeanor,” according to the law, and the property “shall be taxed in an amount double the tax otherwise to be paid.”
Smith insisted she has lived in Marietta since 2015, moving there in order to take care of her ailing father. After he passed away in 2016, she stayed at the house she inherited, she said.
“Most people claim their homestead exemption when they buy a house and forget about it until that property is sold,” she continued. “I still own that house, so it didn’t come to my attention or anybody else’s.”
But Smith cast a ballot in DeKalb County as recently as 2018, according to Secretary of State voting records, and has only been registered to vote in Cobb County since October of 2019.
“It’s just one of those things where I didn’t remember to change my voter registration,” she said last week. “I still own the house in Atlanta, there are artists I work with who live in the house in Atlanta, playing music with them down there. I’m in Atlanta frequently.”
The candidate did not immediately return a call seeking comment regarding the Secretary of State's investigation Friday.
In an emailed statement, Reeves called his opponent’s statements a “lie” and repeated his call for her to drop out of the race.
“As the old saying goes, to believe her lies would require the willing suspension of disbelief,” he wrote. “Her candidacy needs to be rejected and she needs to withdraw from this race today.”
