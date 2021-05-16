The East Cobb Cityhood Committee will host a second virtual town hall on Thursday to provide information to residents of the area.
The live session, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature discussion with Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood.
The committee is asking for attendees to register in advance to reserve their spot. Questions about cityhood can be submitted during the registration process or during the live session.
The meeting will also be recorded for those who are not able to attend or register, according to the committee. The video will be posted on the East Cobb Cityhood website shortly after the live session.
