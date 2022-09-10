MABLETON — The lawn and pavilion area of the newly developing apartment complex The Eddy at Riverview Landing saw foot traffic for most of Saturday as the community converged to enjoy the Welcome to South Cobb Family, Food, and Music Festival.
Those who made their way out to the park overlooking the Chattahoochee River took in live music from hip-hop artists such as Qnova and Nakel, food from local restaurants including Mexico Lindo, and a range of vendors, like the Cobb County Library Systems rolling up in its BookMobile.
“It’s always exciting to make people happy and to spread some love,” said Michal Sumler, former assistant tour manager for Kool and the Gang, an R&B group known for '70s and '80s hits including "Jungle Boogie" and "Celebration."
Sumler worked with Kool and the Gang from 1998 to 2013.
He was on location Saturday lending a hand to a few of the performers. He said he was excited to be at Welcome to South Cobb, saying he was eager to work with everybody.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Sumler said.
The festival started in 2021, when organizer Angela Pressley wanted to do something to shine a light onto south Cobb, highlighting the different outdoor and nature-based offerings within the borders. Working with the team developing the new complex, Pressley saw an opportunity to showcase the corner of the county that she considers a hidden gem.
“We just want the community to be aware that there’s so much here that they can enjoy within the area,” Pressley said. “We’re really excited about this year’s event.”
The different artists and vendors highlighting the event were based out of the area, according to Pressley. All of the vendors were charged a fee, with the total cost of the event remaining unknown.
Working closely with their sponsors, which include Publix, State Farm, and Nature’s Supply Center out of Mableton, Pressley and her team brought the event to the park adjoining the complex, all with the hopes of highlighting the different aspects of the area that make it unique.
“A lot of hard work went into this year,” Pressley said.
Guests were able to listen to up to seven different artists, try samples from area restaurants and visit the Prehistoric Nation booth, an interactive area where kids learned about dinosaurs.
“I knew it would be nice to come out here,” said Von Rhe, a festival-goer from Austell.
Rhe lives in the still-growing complex on Riverview Road, to which he recently moved to from Atlanta. He attended the festival with his new fiancee, Ayllexus Rhett. The pair became engaged the day before in the same park where the festival was taking place.
Rhe talked about how much he liked living in the area, saying it’s a much-welcomed change of pace.
“Out here is much safer and relaxing, especially compared to Atlanta,” Rhe said.
