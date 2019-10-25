The jungle was so thick he couldn’t see five feet ahead. And it was alive with jaguars, poisonous snakes and flesh-eating disease.
Even so, bestselling author Douglas Preston willingly signed up to explore it, documenting the Indiana Jones-style adventure in his latest nonfiction book, “The Lost City of the Monkey God.”
Preston shared his account of that journey as keynote speaker at the ninth annual Cobb Library Foundation gala, an event chaired by former first lady Sandra Deal at Jim Miller Park.
For Preston, the adventure dates back 20 years ago when he met Steve Elkins who was on the hunt for a Honduran city known to legend as the Lost City of the Monkey God. Elkins had convinced NASA to survey an area of the Honduran jungle where he thought this mythical city might be found. And indeed, the scientists came back with a particular valley in an unexplored region of Honduras that displayed some unusual rectilinear shapes under the dense jungle canopy. It is one of the most dangerous regions in the world, a place that serves as the transshipment point for 80% of the cocaine being produced in South America on its way to the U.S. In addition to the violent drug cartels that control the towns, there is the jungle itself, known as “the Lungs of Central America,” which features some of the thickest vegetation in the world covering rugged mountains. The interior valleys of these mountainous areas had never been scientifically explored.
“They remain some of the last unexplored places on the surface of the earth,” Preston said. “It’s incredible to think in the 21st century you could still find a lost city somewhere on the surface of the Earth, but that’s exactly what happened.”
The region was known as Portal del Infierno or "Gates of Hell." Spanish conquistadors never made it into the area because it was too rugged.
Preston’s first expedition was by air, where the team flew over the valley, mapping it with Lidar, a surveying method that uses laser pulses to see what’s underneath the jungle canopy.
“It looked like something out of the lost world,” Preston said. “When images came back everyone was absolutely flabbergasted because they had found the lost city. We’re talking about hundreds of square acres of modified landscape, pyramids, roads, terracing, reservoirs and all kinds of things. These are big buildings. The valley was completely covered with these ruins, but the jungle was so thick that you just can’t appreciate that you’re in a lost city.”
They returned in 2015, mounting a ground expedition that included the Honduran military and a team from England.
“They dropped some soldiers from the helicopter, and they cleared out a landing zone,” Preston said.
“The animals had never seen people before, and they walked right up to you.”
Preston said humans had not been in the valley for 500 years.
The first night he was nearly bitten by a deadly fer-de-lance, calling out to the Brits for help. One of them, a former SAS officer, grabbed the viper.
“The snake was bigger than he was,” Preston said, describing how it wildly thrashed about.
“He grabbed it and the head started swiveling around and the fangs expelled venom all over the back of his hand so his skin started to bubble.”
It dawned on the author that he wasn’t in Kansas anymore.
“It was incredibly thick jungle. We had to wade through rivers, we had to go through mud holes. We almost lost our anthropologist in quick mud,” he said.
Arriving at the center of the lost city, he couldn’t see but a few feet in front of him. But they began to find walls, stones and altars.
“At the base of the pyramid we found an incredible collection of stone thrones and objects, which were beautifully carved with jaguar heads and vultures and snakes just peeking up out of the ground, apparently left when the city was abandoned and left there as an offering,” he said. “Some of these are quite mysterious. They’re covered in script that is unknown script. This is not Mayan script. This is another unknown civilization.”
The president of Honduras flew in to proudly remove the first object from the excavation.
“This discovery was extremely important to Hondurans for their national patrimony, for their national pride, their sense of where they came from and who they are,” Preston said.
As it stands, only a small portion of the lost city was able to be explored due to the jungle. It also turned out they were in an area that was a hot zone for a tropical disease known as leishmaniasis. A couple months after the exhibition ended and everyone had returned home safe, a number of the members started to become sick, Preston among them.
“What looked like a bug bite was starting to turn into something really ugly. The doctors were saying this is just an infection and giving out antibiotics. That didn’t work.”
The infected flew to Washington D.C. where they were treated at the National Institutes of Health. The affliction turned out to be a strain they had never seen before.
“It’s a very ancient and interesting and complex disease, which by the way is unfortunately moving into the United States. There was an outbreak of it in the suburbs of Dallas, Texas a few years ago. Another outbreak in Oklahoma. Unfortunately epidemiologists at the Centers for Disease Control believe it is moving northward into the United States.”
Since their expedition, Preston said Conservation International has published a report describing the area as a lost world with many species thriving that were thought extinct and new species never before seen.
An audience member asked what happened to the civilization.
“It is a deeply mysterious one. We don’t even have a name for it yet,” Preston said. “We do know that it was influenced by the Maya, and when Copán collapsed around 850 A.D., there appear to have been a number of people who moved westward through the jungle, or moved eastward to this city.”
The city was abruptly abandoned around 1500. Authorities believe while the Spanish never saw the city, the European diseases they brought with them to the New World, diseases which the indigenous people had no natural immunity to, burned their way deep into the jungles and likely killed up to 95% of the inhabitants.
“And they then left all their sacred objects at the base of the pyramid and broke them ceremonially to release their spirits and walked away, and 500 years later we came back. But for 500 years there were no human beings in that jungle area.”
Jim Ney, who serves on the library foundation’s board, signaled his applause after the talk.
“The program was outstanding and Douglas did a magnificent job of describing his book,” Ney said. “He had lovely photographs showing each one of the steps in his discovery of the lost city. It was an outstanding performance on his part and probably the best we’ve ever had in the library foundation, as a matter of fact.”
Judy Boyce, wife of County Chairman Mike Boyce, said she’s in the middle of the book, calling it a great read.
“It is so real. I can’t imagine a place that is that far from civilization, totally untouched and finding the bones,” she said.
Given her druthers, she’d rather face the snakes than certain jungle insects, though.
“The roaches scare me more than snakes,” she said.
Sandra Morris, executive administrator of the Cobb Library Foundation, said 178 people attended the gala this year. Whatever funding that was raised will go toward supporting the Cobb County Public Library System.
