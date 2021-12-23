COVID-19 testing sites this week are seeing lines that are hundreds of cars long as residents seek assurance they aren’t carrying the virus before gathering for the holidays.
Pharmacies, meanwhile, have begun posting bold-faced signs at their doors with the news that their stores are sold out of the coveted rapid antigen tests.
As of Thursday afternoon, a number of CVS and Walgreens locations in and around Marietta had no test appointments available through Christmas Day. All MAKO Medical testing locations, which are free through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, are scheduled to be closed Dec. 24 and 25.
Poole’s Pharmacy in Marietta told the MDJ Thursday they received a small quantity of tests which sold out in hours, but were expecting to receive more in the days ahead.
Viral Solutions on Roswell Road in east Cobb, meanwhile, has provided drive-through testing without appointment, but will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well. Dozens of cars trying to enter the location were backed up on Roswell Road throughout the week, the MDJ observed.
A spokesperson for Walgreens told the MDJ testing availability continues to “rapidly evolve” on a daily basis.
“Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put in effect a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory while we continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands,” the company said.
CVS, meanwhile, is limiting purchases to six kits per customer.
The scramble for tests comes as Cobb has hit new daily case counts of COVID-19 at levels not seen since January. After reporting over 650 new cases Wednesday, the county reported 1,054 cases Thursday — a record since the pandemic began. The high number of positive tests are likely inflated by the large number of those seeking tests prior to traveling for the Christmas holiday.
The drastic spike prompted Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid to reimpose a declaration of emergency on the county Wednesday afternoon. The declaration allows the county to conduct official meetings with a virtual component, and activates its emergency operations plan, which directs pandemic-related resources to areas of need.
Cupid had last declared a state of emergency in August due to the late-summer surge in coronavirus cases. After two extensions, it lapsed in November. The new declaration will run through Jan. 22, 2022, barring further extension.
County Manager Jackie McMorris will require that masks be worn in county-owned buildings such as libraries and senior centers, according to the news release. It does not apply to private-run businesses, Cobb schools or the Cobb court complex, which “has been under its own mask mandate by judicial order.”
The Centers for Disease Control is advising Americans not to travel during the holidays unless they are fully vaccinated. It’s also recommending individuals who plan to gather with their families avoid crowded spaces before doing so, and that they wear a mask indoors if they are not fully vaccinated, have a weakened immune system, or are in an area of high community transmission.
Cobb saw a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday. More than 1,000 new cases were recorded Thursday, the highest ever for a single day. The county has averaged 460 cases per day over the past seven days, after averaging less than 100 cases per day in the first two weeks of December.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|12/23/21
|Change
|Cases
|91,651
|+1,054
|Hospitalizations
|4,348
|+4
|Deaths
|1,339
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|12/23/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,331,539
|+8,599
|Hospitalizations
|92,506
|+242
|Deaths
|26,214
|+35
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
