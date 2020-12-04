U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, has been named the next chair of the House Agriculture Committee, making him the first African American to hold that position.
Scott, who represents south Cobb, has served as a member of the committee since joining the House in 2003. He announced he would seek the chairmanship on Nov. 5, the day after previous chair U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minnesota, lost his reelection bid. Scott previously served as chair of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit.
“I owe this historic selection as the first African American chairman of the House Agriculture Committee to a diverse coalition of members from across our nation,” Scott said in a statement. “And I will use this critical opportunity to represent the values of our entire caucus and advance our priorities for trade, disaster aid, climate change, sustainable agriculture, SNAP, crop insurance, small family farms, specialty crops, and rural broadband.”
Scott will join a number of other Georgians overseeing agricultural issues at the national level. Former Gov. Sonny Perdue has served as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture since 2017. And Zippy Duvall, a beef and poultry farmer from Greene County, is the current president of the American Farm Bureau.
