Cobb County is mourning the loss of a resident who has spent decades serving his local community as well as his country.
Scott Chadwick, known to many as an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, died late Friday night due to complications from an infection of the new coronavirus.
Chadwick, 82, was born in Puerto Rico in a military family, his wife Pat Chadwick said. He grew up there and graduated from high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After his military career he was a proud veteran who worked to help other veterans the rest of his life. Some of the Kiwanis service projects that were the most meaningful to him were the ones that recognized veterans, including a veterans parade at Marietta Square and displaying flags at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, people close to him said.
During his time in Cobb County, Scott Chadwick worked in the county tax office, and for many years was a Spanish interpreter at the courthouse. He was passionate about politics and was active in the Cobb Republican Party, and for a few months was served on the Cobb County Board of Commissioners when one of the commissioners qualified to run for chair in the early 2000s.
Those who knew Scott Chadwick knew he didn’t hold back in sharing his opinions, and enjoyed debating with others about politics, his wife said. He also was a frequent writer of letters to the editor to the MDJ.
“He had a hard external character, but he was really a soft cuddly person on the inside. He treated with so much respect and love,” Pat Chadwick said. “He was everything to me. He was always there for me. I knew no matter what happened, I could turn to Scott and he would take care of me.”
Those who served with Chadwick in the Kiwanis Club remember the former club president as a good friend who was always helping the people around him. At Christmastime, a common sight at Town Center Mall was Chadwick standing outside wearing Salvation Army apparel and ringing the bell to collect donations, said Justin O’Dell, an attorney and fellow club member.
“He was always the first person to sign up and take a turn,” O’Dell said. “He was always out there volunteering to stand there with the kettle and ring the bell. That’s probably my favorite memory.”
Pat Huey, executive director of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, said Chadwick could be counted on to reach out to her to visit other members when they were sick, and recalled a recent visit with him last month. His fellow members did the same for him, though they couldn’t physically be with him.
“On the drive to Jack (Wilson’s) house, I told him how kind he was to always be willing to visit the sick. He said he just hoped that if something ever happened to him that the members would do the same. And, we did! We weren’t able to be with him physically but there have been 220 Kiwanis members who have rallied around Scott and had him in their thoughts and prayers,” Huey said in an email. “There will be an empty place at the table where Scott always sat at our meetings and there will be an empty place in our hearts for a long, long time. Rest in peace, my friend.”
Cobb County Solicitor General Barry Morgan said the former county commissioner was hardworking and dedicated in his brief time in that office. Morgan recalled that before his legal career when he was a high school band director, Chadwick would work to get local students in the Veterans Day parades. He said the longtime volunteer was “one of the driving forces” behind the flag project as well.
“He was a gem for our community,” Morgan said.
Community members, including local elected officials, offered their condolences on social media.
Chadwick had lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. When he developed the COVID-19 infection, his lungs didn’t stand a chance, his wife said.
Because of concerns about the coronavirus and restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people, plans for a memorial service have been postponed “until all of this is over with,” Pat Chadwick said. Later this year, she hopes to have a celebration of life that includes a military service.
“I’m thankful that Scott entered my life. Because of him, my life changed for the better, in spiritual and in emotional ways,” she said. “I’m going to miss him.”
