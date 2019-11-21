A school bus driver is injured after a crash on Manning Road Thursday morning that appears to have been caused by a male 16-year-old driving an SUV, Marietta police say.
A Marietta City Schools spokesperson confirmed the bus belongs to the district and two students were aboard. Neither were seriously injured, although the bus driver was transported to the hospital.
According to an 8:30 a.m. post on the Marietta Police Department’s public Facebook page, the teenage driver "reported" that he lost control while southbound on the road, crossed the center line and struck the school bus head-on.
The collision occurred about a block south of Laurel Park, police told the MDJ.
The 16-year-old driver was treated on scene and released to parents, per the police department's social media post.
There are two schools near Manning Road, in the Whitlock neighborhood of Marietta: A.L. Burruss Elementary School and Marietta High School.
Marietta City Schools spokesperson Jen Brock said the teenage SUV driver had a passenger, and both occupants of the vehicle are students of Marietta High School.
Police confirmed the passenger is also 16 years old and was checked by paramedics on scene and released to their parents.
The driver of the school bus was transported “with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries,” Marietta police said.
The two children on the school bus at the time of the crash were also treated on scene and released to their parents, police said.
Brock said one of the students on the bus attended Marietta Sixth Academy and the other attended Marietta Center for Advanced Academics.
The police department stated Manning Road would be closed until around 9 a.m. due to the crash.
“Prayers for all involved!!,” the police department posted.
Dozens of people have publicly commented on the police department’s Facebook post, remarking at how lucky it is that no one was killed, given the extent of the wreckage.
Some people called for the teenage driver’s arrest, saying he was probably texting while driving or going too fast, or both.
“Change the laws! Children should not be driving!,” one woman commented.
“Every parent’s nightmare,” another person wrote.
A woman said Manning Road is notoriously scary because of how fast people drive along it, pointing out that children walk to school on that sidewalk.
“This is why I won’t let my 10-year-old walk to school,” another person commented.
Another recommended an “accident avoidance workshop” for all young drivers, saying “our kids are taught the rules of the road but have no experience what their car is capable and not capable of responding in certain situations.”
Return for updates.
