MARIETTA — Cobb is spending $195,000 to streamline and continue a controversial program to penalize motorists caught illegally passing school buses.
The School Bus Stop Arm Camera Program has been in place in Cobb County since 2012, fining drivers $300 for not properly stopping at school buses when their stop arms are down.
The program became controversial a couple of years ago when some Cobb State Court judges decided to temporarily dismiss the civil cases against motorists in respect of the school bus cameras, citing improper service of tickets. This angered some parents worried about their children’s safety.
Last November the county renewed the program for five years, at a cost of about $12.3 million, anticipating it would generate about $3.4 million in fines every year for the county, based on the county’s agreed share of 34% of collections.
The Cobb County School District and program contractor American Traffic Solutions both receive 33% of fines collected, county documents show.
On average the program generates more than 8,000 cases a year.
At their regular meeting in Marietta Tuesday night, Cobb commissioners approved $195,000 for the State Court Clerk to implement a software integration project for the bus camera program.
Commissioners did not discuss this item, simply unanimously approving it along with 17 other consent agenda items.
County documents show the funds for the software integration project comprise $130,000 of unclaimed cash bond monies from the State Court Clerk’s office and $65,000 the county transferred to its capital projects fund in July.
The new software project will automate and streamline the judicial processes within the State Court Clerk’s office in regards to school bus violations.
Almost $20,000 has been set aside for “unexpected costs,” in implementing the software, a county staff report to commissioners states, adding that the system will cost at least $17,500 a year to maintain.
“These expenses will be appropriated from the proceeds from the School Bus Stop Arm Camera Program,” Cobb information services director Sharon Stanley said in the report.
Other action taken by the Cobb Board of Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting includes:
• Approved applications for funding to the Atlanta Regional Commission for a range of transportation-related projects totaling $52 million. If approved, ARC funding covers 80% of a project’s cost and must be matched with a 20% local contribution. The applications relate to pedestrian and cyclist trail extensions, road and sidewalk improvements and designs for new and bigger CobbLinc facilities.
• Accepted $359,733 from the U.S. Department of Justice under the “Innovative Prosecution Solutions for Combating Violent Crime” initiative. The money will go to the Cobb District Attorney’s office for sexual assault program services and technology improvements. The Cobb DA’s office will use the money to hire a program coordinator and continue the work done under a previous grant to develop policies, procedures and practices to improve felony sexual assault case processing and outcomes. Technology improvements are for Cobb police response to adult sexual assault victims. The DA’s office is matching the funds, which are for a 24-month period from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020.
• Approved a cost saving of $28,167 on work to improve and relocate utilities as part of Kennesaw’s Watts Drive and Dallas Street development. The county ended up spending $398,649 of the $426,816 it funded for the work. The leftover money will go into the county’s budget for new water mains.
• Approved a cost saving of $18,732 on water main replacements and utility adjustments as part of Kennesaw’s improvements on Stanley and Collins roads. The county spent $360,002 of the $378,753 it funded for the project. The leftover money will go into the county’s budget for new water mains.
• Accepted a $179,340 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for three existing Cobb police to purchase and utilize radar and speed laser devices and undergo state training in accordance with a Georgia road safety initiative.
• Accepted a $112,445 grant from the Department of Justice for a wide range of judicial programs.
• Approved a one-year contract extension worth $1.4 million to continue outsourcing the county’s water system meter readers to Bermex, Inc., the provider approved by the board in August 2015. The contract was to expire on Sept. 30, 2019, but included a provision to extend the contract for one year through September 2020. The anticipated cost of the contract extension is based on current prices.
• Approved a year’s continuation of streamflow monitoring for $241,600 from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020.
• Approved an application for a grant from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank for $1.5 million to help fund improvements on Old 41 Highway.
• Approved a $103,752 contract with Butch Thompson Enterprises, Inc. for drainage system repairs on Circle 75 Parkway in Cumberland.
• Approved a $163,820 contract with Excellere Construction, LLC for drainage system repairs on Gaydon Road in west Cobb.
• Approved a $212,370 contract with Glosson Enterprises, LLC for sidewalk improvements.
