The Cobb school board on Thursday will consider approving a construction contract for the estimated $40 million Pearson Middle School, an item that one board member says will relieve "tremendous" overcrowding in the area.
Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said he is excited to present the Smyrna community with a contract that will spur visible work on the long-awaited new school.
"We know all the work that's going on behind the scenes, but the community doesn't necessarily see that part of the work, so being able to see that the construction contract is being awarded and obviously ground is about to be broken (is great)," Ragsdale said.
Though pandemic-related closures have caused a reduction in expected revenues from the latest voter-approved sales tax for education that is funding the school's construction, Ragsdale said he does not expect delays in the project. He said the district's borrowing of $100 million in short-term notes at the beginning of the year to fast-track 2020 construction projects ensures the money is there.
Ragsdale also said he doesn't anticipate the district having issues paying off those loans by the Dec. 31 deadline, thanks to a $60 million undesignated portion of the latest special purpose local option sales tax budget.
"We don't anticipate any major slowdowns of any projects at this time, but there again, we'll just have to watch what the impact is (on SPLOST revenues) and how long that impact goes on for," he said. "But that $60 million is a buffer."
Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard said after years of advocacy and planning for the school he will soon represent, "it feels great to see that the process is moving forward in a way that's tangible."
"Our whole community is excited about it," Howard said. "Although it seemed like it was moving at a snail's pace, now it's moving quickly. ... To see the votes, to see the land, to get some photos of the design work — this is when we can all really get extra excited about it."
The board member said the addition of Pearson Middle School in the Smyrna community will relieve overcrowding at Campbell and Griffin middle schools, which at present are more than 300 students over capacity. He said around 400 students will be rerouted from both schools.
"This is past necessary. I'm just happy that we have a solution," Howard said.
The school is expected to open for the 2021-22 school year.
To make way for the middle school's construction, the board will also have to approve a $215,000 demolition contract to tear down Cobb Horizon High School, an alternative school. Pearson Middle is to be built on that site, at 1560 Joyner Avenue off South Cobb Drive, less than a third of a mile southeast of its intersection with Austell Road.
Cobb Horizon High School will be moving into an improved 90,677-square-foot office building on a 6.1-acre tract at 1765 The Exchange, Atlanta, about a mile and a half north of Truist Park. The $5.9 million property and building purchase necessary for that move was approved in March.
"This is a win for all of our kids. It's a tremendous upgrade for our high school students at Cobb Horizon, and it will be a tremendous relief for our Smyrna-area middle schools," Howard said.
The new Cobb Horizon High School is expected to welcome students in August, and will have moved from Howard's district to board member Charisse Davis'.
In other business, the school board is expected to consider approving a $1 million contract with Waters Mechanical, Inc. for the first phase of HVAC upgrades at Addison Elementary School.
The board's meetings will begin with a work session at 10 a.m. To view the virtual meetings, visit www.cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx or tune into CobbEdTV (channel 24 on Comcast cable and channel 182 on Charter cable).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.