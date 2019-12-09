Christmas could come early in the Marietta City School District, as the school board is set to consider holiday bonuses, ranging from $600 to $1,200 for its staff.
The bonuses will cost the district $995,000 from its general fund, according to the agenda item.
Thanks to a higher-than-anticipated revenue collection through the first six months of the 2020 fiscal year, Marietta school district staff will receive a bonus check on Dec. 20, according to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Holiday bonus amounts will depend on each staff member’s years of service, with more senior members receiving a larger check.
The bonus schedule shows:
♦ Zero to three years of experience: $600
♦ Four to seven years of experience: $700
♦ Eight to 11 years of experience: $800
♦ Twelve to 15 years of experience: $900
♦ Sixteen to 19 years of experience:$1,000
♦ Twenty to 24 years of experience: $1,100
♦ Twenty-five years’ experience or more: $1,200
In an email to all staff, Rivera said his district prioritizes staff salaries in the development of its annual budget.
“The (board of education) and I want you to have this money,” he wrote to all staff. “We are in the people business. You are the ‘people’ who have the greatest impact on our children, families, and community. We know, without hesitation, our schools are better because you are here.”
School board Chairman Jason Waters said every staff member will receive the one-time bonus.
The board chair said the district’s teachers and staff work hard and deserve the extra money when it can be afforded.
“They take care of our precious children. Think about it, they’re the people that do all the work, and they deserve to be rewarded. I’m just happy that we can do that this year,” he said.
Kelly Herrero, the district’s International Baccalaureate middle years programme coordinator, said she let out a scream when she received the superintendent’s email.
“In 21 years in this profession, the only bonus we received were a notepad with our name on it or a pen with MHS on it,” Herrero wrote back to Rivera. “Never thought I’d see the day in education where we were honored like ‘real’ people.”
Herrero told the MDJ that she’d be taking her husband and three kids on a trip to Disney World with her bonus, a much-appreciated trip ahead of her oldest son, Brock’s, high school graduation at the close of the school year.
“We had been wanting to go one last time with all five of us and just not liking the way the check book was looking, but today all that changed,” Herrero said.
She also said she’d spoken to others who said the bonus will be put to good use.
“I was with other teachers when the news hit, and our 10th grade Literature (Performance Learning Center) Chair Sonny Harding had just had some work done on his house and he said the size of his bonus will truly take care of the unexpected expense he faced here at the end of the year,” Herrero said, calling the bonuses an unexpected “blessing” to many.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
♦ A $4.1 million contract with R.K. Redding Construction, Inc. for renovations at Dunleith Elementary School. The project would be funded using money from a voter-approved special 1% sales tax for education;
♦ The district’s 2018-2019 Wellness Program Report ensuring district compliance with state regulations;
♦ A $133,566 purchase of lab equipment for the College & Career Academy architecture, engineering labs and entrepreneurship labs, using funds from a construction-related equipment bond grant;
♦ A collaboration with Briggs and Associates’ Project Search initiative at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, providing students skills needed to acquire and maintain a career in their chosen industry;
♦ A $120,000 contract with registered behavior technicians and/or board certified behavior analysts for behavioral support to complete the 2018-19 school year. The contract would be funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, as well as the district’s general fund;
♦ A $46,500 contract with Sunbelt Staffing for one special education teacher to complete the 2019-20 school year. The contract would be funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, as well as the district’s general fund; and
♦ Updates to its discipline policy language regarding expulsions of students in third grade and younger, as well as a section regarding a teacher’s authority to remove a student from a classroom. The policies are already being enforced in the district but are being written to comply with Georgia law, according to district spokesperson Jen Brock.
The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 250 Howard St., Marietta.
