Work could soon begin at Pebblebrook High School on additional classrooms, a new gym and a new theater if the Cobb school board approves a $48.5 million construction contract on Thursday.
The contract would be awarded to Bowen & Watson, Inc., and construction would be complete in September 2022, according to the board's agenda item. Money would come from the latest iteration of the voter-approved special 1% sales tax for education, or Ed-SPLOST.
Board member David Morgan, who represents Pebblebrook, said the construction projects are "long overdue," and he is excited to bring the agenda item to the south Cobb community.
Morgan said he expects Pebblebrook families will be "elated" by the contract approval, should everything go according to plan Thursday.
"It's something to celebrate," he said.
The board is also expected to approve a single-month spending resolution to carry the district through until lawmakers approve a statewide budget.
Normally, school boards adopt a district budget prior to the start of the fiscal year, beginning July 1. But a break in lawmaker's 2020 legislative session coupled with 11% cuts expected across state agencies because of COVID-19 has meant budget approval at the state Capitol has been delayed.
Brad Johnson, Cobb schools' chief financial officer, said Tuesday the board will be presented with a one-month spending resolution that cannot exceed one-twelfth of last year's total budget. Last year, the district's budget was about $1.3 billion.
According to the board's agenda, the one-month spending resolution is expected to include nearly $108 million in revenue and $111.2 million in expenditures for the month of July.
Johnson said executive staff plan to present at a meeting next month a tentative budget for fiscal 2021.
The board will begin virtual meetings at 10 a.m. on Thursday. To watch online, visit www.cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx or tune into CobbEdTV on channel 24 for Comcast cable customers and channel 182 on Charter cable.
