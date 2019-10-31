The Cobb school board is mulling the use of eminent domain to acquire 15 acres near Walton High School, according to Cobb County School District officials.
The board is expected to vote on a resolution supporting the use of eminent domain at its 7 p.m. meeting on Nov. 14.
"The board will consider eminent domain as an option to secure property on Pine Road across from Walton High School. The property could be used as a softball field and tennis courts to give all students access to high-quality athletic fields," district spokesperson Nan Kiel said in an emailed statement to the MDJ.
Kiel said the owner of the two Cobb County tax parcels at 1495 and 1550 Pine Road, just south of Walton, expressed interest in selling, and the district offered $3 million, 10% more than its appraised value. She said the land had most recently been used as a garbage disposal service.
The property totals 15.28 acres, according to school board member Charisse Davis, who represents Walton High School.
Davis said using eminent domain is a "last resort," following years of negotiations and talks with the landowner.
"This is just finalizing something we've been trying to do for a long time," Davis said, adding that the property is vacant.
Families of Walton softball players have repeatedly called on the district to expedite the replacement of their fields. Both the softball team and tennis team have been using off-site facilities as the school has undergone a yearslong rebuild. Construction on the rebuild, funded by a special voter-approved 1% sales tax for education, began in 2015.
In January, frustrated softball parents said the school district told them the team would only be displaced for two to three years.
"This fall will be year No. 5," Amy Hecklinski, a mother of three who serves as president of Walton softball’s booster board, said at a town hall at the time.
Davis added Walton softball families also showed up to a board meeting expressing the same frustrations.
"They've been waiting a long time," she said. "The girls ... are playing off-site, and everyone else is playing on-site, and so that's definitely something that I felt, as their board member, that we wanted to correct."
Though he'd been privy to the district's interest in the land through conversations with Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, Commissioner Bob Ott said Davis had not reached out to him to give a "heads-up" about the eminent domain proposal.
When a sign went up near the property advertising the school board's intention to vote on the use of eminent domain to acquire the property, Ott, who represents the area, said he began receiving phone calls.
Davis confirmed that she had not spoken to members of the commission about the board's consideration of using eminent domain. But, she added, she plans to speak to Ott after the school board's vote.
"I look forward to giving him the results once we take that vote," Davis said.
The school board meets at 514 Glover St., Marietta for an afternoon work session, followed by a 5:30 p.m. closed-door session and a 7 p.m. voting session.
