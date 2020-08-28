On Aug. 4, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale introduced a phased reopening plan to reinstate the option of face-to-face learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Marietta Daily Journal polled current school board members and candidates for the school board, asking them if they approve or disapprove of his plan.
The plan breaks down into three phases:
♦ During phase one, schools welcome back elementary school students and all special education students for the option of face-to-face learning.
♦ Phase two, welcoming back middle school students, would begin two weeks after phase one.
♦ Phase three welcomes back high school students and would begin two weeks after phase two.
During each phase, students and families have the option of selecting face-to-face learning or remote learning.
Across the board, members and challengers said they approved of a phased plan like the one Cobb has in place, but the issue was not that simple.
Board members Randy Scamihorn, Brad Wheeler and David Banks approved of the phased approach, and they all said they hope to see students in classrooms sooner rather than later. Banks proposed a reopening plan with specific dates, calling on Ragsdale to open elementary schools in September and middle and high schools after the fall break in October.
Board member David Chastain said he approves of the plan under the circumstances of the pandemic. He wants to ensure that when students return to the classroom, they do so for good. In neighboring districts, like Cherokee County and Paulding County, schools have suddenly closed due to virus outbreaks.
“The first two weeks have been a challenge, but it’s been consistent in a way that the kids are doing the same thing,” Chastain said. “Loading up on buses one day, going home for a week, then loading up on buses, that would be even more disruptive for the kids at this point.”
Board member Jaha Howard supported Ragsale’s decision to start the year online only, and he approved of the phased plan, but he said the district should consider offering face-to-face instruction to students with special needs before other students, possibly even before phase one.
“I wholeheartedly believe that we can be more flexible and bring in many of our most vulnerable children before phase I begins,” Howard said in a statement to the MDJ. “This includes children with various special needs, children without devices, etc.”
Three candidates for the school board, Tre Hutchins, who is expected to replace retiring board member David Morgan; Julia Hurtado, who is challenging Banks; and Lindsay Terrebonne, who is challenging Wheeler, weighed in on the phased reopening plan. They all approved of the phased plan, but called for more information and details. Hutchins and Hurtado agreed with Howard that students with special needs should have the option to return to face-to-face instruction before other students.
“I think the idea of a phased reopening is appropriate, but I’d like to see special ed prioritized more, as some of these students have more in-person learning needs than the rest of the population,” Hurtado said in a statement to the MDJ.
The MDJ polled Cobb school board members and candidates on the restart of in-class instruction by asking the following questions:
- Do you approve of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s phased reopening plan?
- If you could make any changes to the phased reopening plan, what would you change?
Post 1 board member Randy Scamihorn
1. “Yes, I do approve of it. We phase it back in, that way we can monitor it, and hopefully we don’t get a spike.”
2. “I agree with the phase-in. What I’m hopeful of is that we can get our circumstances in order so that we can give a date. I’m hopeful that we can get back sooner than later.
“I think it’s a fairly sound plan. Most of our parents, they want a choice. I think that’s the big conundrum, is ‘OK, let those that feel unsafe stay at home and do virtual learning, and those that want to send their kids back, let them have that choice.”
Post 2 board member Jaha Howard
1. “I agree with a phased approach that is dependent on COVID data points.”
2. “I wholeheartedly believe that we can be more flexible and bring in many of our most vulnerable children before phase I begins. This includes children with various special needs, children without devices, etc. Beyond this, we must significantly improve our communication with our families. There’s still time to correct course.”
Post 4 board member David Chastain
1. “Yes, given all the circumstances and all the other things that we’re dealing with.”
2. “Do I want to see us get our kids back into school as soon as possible? Yes, but, like districts around us, I don’t want to bring kids, especially the young kids, bring them into school thinking ‘OK, things are back to normal,’ then all of a sudden three days later they’re back home again.
“The first two weeks have been a challenge, but it’s been consistent in a way that the kids are doing the same thing. Loading up on buses one day, going home for a week, then loading up on buses, that would be even more disruptive for the kids at this point.”
Post 5 board member David Banks
1. “I support the superintendent.”
2. “My plan that I suggested to the superintendent several weeks ago was that the elementary schoolers would be back in session on Sept. 8. Then after the fall break, the middle schoolers and high schoolers would be back in session.”
Board Chairman Brad Wheeler, Post 7
1. “Approve.”
2. “I would ask to move it forward as soon as possible. Face-to-face instruction is our bread and butter. We have many who need this form of instruction now.”
Presumptive Post 3 board member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins
1. “Overall, the plan is solid,” Hutchins said. “I would vote in favor of it if the numbers are right. Right now, they’re not.”
2. “I would have liked to see phase one only include special needs children versus special needs and elementary. Elementary is probably one of our larger student bases, so I would have liked to have seen maybe special ed across K through 12 roll into schools first, and then from there roll in the other grade levels.”
Julia Hurtado, Post 5 Democratic candidate
1. “While I agree that virtual learning is the only safe option for now and that in-person learning can only resume once our numbers look better, I would have made some changes in CCSD’s approach to these decisions.”
2. “I think the idea of a phased reopening is appropriate, but I’d like to see special ed prioritized more, as some of these students have more in-person learning needs than the rest of the population. I’d also like to see teachers’ concerns prioritized, or at least have an outlet for them to express what’s working and what’s not working since they’re on our front lines. CTLS cost $8M in taxpayer funding, and I’d like to hear more about how we’re assessing and reassessing optimization and usability in order to ensure that this purchase was a fiscally responsible decision that was worth the investment.”
“Another part of our reopening plan that we’re lacking is back-up plans. Other counties have been caught off-guard when their plans have failed. Virtual learning has bought us some time to plan ahead and anticipate potential failure. I know this is a pessimistic conversation, but, as a healthcare provider, I know it’s a necessary one. I want to see plans to compartmentalize schools to contain potential outbreaks, I want to see makeup days built into the calendar, and I want to make sure that teachers’ and employees’ jobs are protected should they get sick.”
Lindsay Terrebonne, Post 7 Democratic candidate
1. “I think the Superintendent has the right idea about a phased reopening plan.”
2. “However, we still don’t know enough of the details surrounding his plan. I would prioritize returning all of our special needs students to their classrooms as the first phase.
“The lack of transparency and accountability by our current board is concerning, to say the least. Families are scrambling to rearrange their entire lives while the district is making one limited announcement each week. Everyone is aware that the current situation is constantly evolving but the board isn’t part of the discussion. The superintendent is accountable to the board and we need the board to take their responsibility seriously to ask the questions for the stakeholders they were elected to represent.”
The following did not respond by deadline:Board members Charisse Davis and David Morgan and candidate Vickie Benson, who is challenging Scamihorn for the Post 1 seat.
