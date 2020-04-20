Marietta schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has asked the school board to approve a $350,000 summer school plan for grades K-8 and a $23,000 plan for high school, as well as an adjusted tax collection schedule for next fiscal year.
The summer school plans aim to make up for lost instructional time. The altered tax collection schedule would allow a 50% payment at the end of October and another 50% at the end of January, according to the board's agenda item.
Virtual summer school
Marietta schools will offer free summer school to K-8 students, as well as for high school students who are behind, if the school board gives its blessing, according to Rivera.
Where normally the school district would offer a face-to-face summer school for select students, including those who are not on grade level, this summer, any K-8 student will be able to participate in virtual classes from June 1 to July 2, Rivera said.
He said the K-8 classes will include three hours of live instruction with a teacher per week, and will be limited to 15 students per teacher at the most. Eighth-graders who are taking courses for high school credit will also receive "tailored support."
"People often talk about a summer slide and, they talk about the implications of students who are out of school for two months in June and July," Rivera said. "What we have now is a COVID slide that really reflects 25% of the school year lost and an additional two months."
He said while some students will be able to catch up and stay on track for next year, other families may feel they want to keep their students learning to ensure they don't fall behind. Others still, Rivera said, may have had plans for summer camps or other programs canceled and may be searching for five weeks of structure.
"We're not only trying to fill in the learning gap, but we're also trying to fill in a support for families who might struggle with what to do with their kids in the summer," he said.
At Marietta High School, any student who is behind in their classes or who needs to make up a course to graduate can also participate in free virtual summer classes. However, high school students who are looking to use the summer to knock out certain requirements — physical education, for example — will be charged $220 per half-credit course, Rivera said.
Tax collections
Normally, Marietta schools collects property taxes from residents within city limits in October to plan budgets for the new fiscal year beginning on July 1 and running through June 30.
This year, because of job security and cash flow concerns created by the coronavirus, taxpayers will be able to pay their tax bills in two installments, Rivera said.
The superintendent said his recommendation follows in the footsteps of the Marietta City Council's decision earlier this month to offer the payment plan to city residents.
Erin Franklin, the district's chief financial officer, said while revenue collections won't be affected by the payment schedule change, there may be a dip in the amount collected because of the coronavirus's effects on households.
Franklin said she would normally aim to present the next fiscal year's budget to the board at Tuesday's meeting, but financial uncertainty across the state has delayed that.
Since the General Assembly is not in session and the Georgia Department of Education has not yet reported whether state funding to local schools will be effected, "It's too premature right now to present the budget," she said.
Franklin said if people remain out of work and the country does not go back as quickly as we would hope, there will be an effect on revenue collections. She added that the district's tax digest could be affected for "a couple years."
Franklin said she hopes to present the proposed fiscal 2021 budget at the board's next meeting.
In other business, the board is expected to consider approving:
- The $170,043 purchase of furniture for the College and Career Academy at Marietta High School.
- The $404,092 purchase of furniture for the new Park Street Elementary School, scheduled to open in the fall.
- The $18,823 purchase of flooring services for the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy's learning commons.
- A resolution terminating the Marietta City School District's participation in the Center City South Renaissance tax allocation district, which the Marietta City Council dissolved earlier this month.
To view the 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting, visit this link: bit.ly/2Vr7WhT and use password 842680.
