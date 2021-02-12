MARIETTA — Plans for a new performance art center at Osborne High School are moving forward with the school board’s approval of a new architect. The Cobb County school board unanimously voted Thursday to hire Chapman, Griffin, Lanier, Sussenbach Architects to design the center for $317,265.
According to the school district, the total cost of the facility will be about $9.7 million. A construction timeline will be set after the architect finishes designs.
The board also unanimously voted to hire a new principal and approved an attendance zone plan for the new Susan T. Pearson Middle School, which will open this fall near Smyrna. The school is intended to relieve overcrowding at Campbell and Griffin middle schools and will sit on the site formerly occupied by Horizon High School on Joyner Avenue.
Dean Yoder, currently the principal at Fair Oaks Elementary School, will be the new Pearson Middle School principal.
Pearson Middle will have three feeder elementary schools: Belmont Hills, Fair Oaks and Green Acres. Under the plan, all students at the three schools will go on to Pearson after fifth grade, rather than be split between different middle schools.
Also at the meeting, the board:
— Heard from public commenters, including: staff and parents with concerns about recently purchased ultraviolet light equipment and aqueous hand sanitizing stations, and COVID-19 safety measures in general; high school students requesting that the name of Wheeler High School be changed; and a second grader asking that the district continue to offer face-to-face learning.
Before the public comment part of the meeting, school board Chair Randy Scamihorn announced that the comments are not a time for board members to engage with the speakers. Last month, the board was under intense scrutiny in national and international headlines after multiple board members did not respond to a request from a speaker to wear masks in memory of Patrick Key, an art teacher who died of COVID-19 Christmas Day.
— Approved a $689,195 contract to Carroll Daniel Construction Co. to build a parking lot at Campbell High School, funded with Ed-SPLOST.
— Approved over $2.6 million in curriculum and content for K-12 fine arts, middle and high school band and orchestra, and middle and high school Career, Technology and Agricultural Education.
— Voted to close out Georgia Department of Education capital outlay projects, to receive state reimbursements of up to $672,788 for projects the district has paid for. The projects were renovations and additions at Hollydale Elementary School, Keheley Elementary School, Kincaid Elementary School, Lassiter High School and Powder Springs Elementary School.
Welcome to the discussion.
