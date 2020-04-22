The Marietta school board has approved a $350,000 summer school plan for grades K-8 and a $23,000 plan for high school, as well as an adjusted tax collection schedule for next fiscal year.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the summer school plans aim to make up for lost instructional time due to the coronavirus, and the newly approved plans mean most students will be able to receive supplemental education for free.
All K-8 students will be able to attend online summer class for free, and high school students who are behind will also, according to Rivera. High School students who are aiming to get ahead by knocking out certain requirements, like physical education, will have to pay $220 per half-credit course.
Online courses will run from June 1 to July 21 for high schoolers and June 1 to July 2 for grades K-8.
"The entire board was very pleased with Dr. Rivera's recommendation to offer digital summer learning across all grade levels," said Allison Gruehn, school board chair. "High school students can participate in credit recovery and work towards graduating on time. Our K-8 learners can benefit from additional instruction after having missed 25% of the traditional in-class instruction this year."
Approval of the school district's altered tax collection schedule will allow city residents affected by job insecurity or cash flow issues to pay in installments.
Half of property owners' tax bills can now be paid in October and the other half at the end of January, according to the board's agenda item. The split payment came to the board after the Marietta City Council approved the same measure at a meeting earlier this month. Normally, the district collects its taxes in October.
Erin Franklin, the district’s chief financial officer, said the amount of money the district collects for fiscal year 2021 will not be affected by the payment schedule change.
In other business, the board approved:
♦ The $170,043 purchase of furniture for the College and Career Academy at Marietta High School.
♦ The $404,092 purchase of furniture for the new Park Street Elementary School, scheduled to open in the fall.
♦ The $18,823 purchase of flooring services for the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy’s learning commons.
♦ A resolution terminating the Marietta City School District’s participation in the Center City South Renaissance tax allocation district, which the Marietta City Council dissolved earlier this month.
