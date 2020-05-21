The Marietta school board this week unanimously approved a delay in the construction of its new central office, after revenue shortfalls prompted Superintendent Grant Rivera to prepare for reallocation of money to other projects, if needed.
Last year, Rivera proposed a new central office to be built on the former site of Lemon Street High School at 353 Lemon Street. The plan also called for the renovation of the Lemon Street Grammar School across the street.
District officials say the grammar school project, as well as other major capital projects underway, will not be delayed.
The school board approved a builder for the central office in September, and the district's original expectation was for the project to be complete by August 2021.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before crossing the street to Lemon Street High School. The high school building has since been razed. The grammar school building remains.
In other business, the board approved:
- The $19,818 purchase of assessment questions to be used in classes, and that are correlated to grade-level standards.The $28,756 purchase of Accelerated Reading Intervention programs for West Side Elementary School.
The $18,720 purchase of an Accelerated Reading Intervention program for Burruss Elementary School.
A $30,000 Capturing Kids' Hearts social-emotional training and resources for Lockheed Elementary School.
A $119,804 agreement with PlaySouth Playground Creators, LLC to provide playground design-build services at Park Street Elementary School.
The $93,265 purchase of a 72-passenger school bus from Peach State Freightliner, LLC.
An agreement with NetPlanner Systems, Inc. for the installation of low voltage cabling at Marietta High School, for $25,619.
The $652,540 purchase of 2,000 Chromebook laptops to replace Chromebooks approaching the end of their life cycle.
The $66,283 purchase of audio/video technology, film lab and computer lab equipment at Marietta High School.
A $140,950 agreement with R.K. Redding Construction, Inc. to renovate the large ensemble room and adjoining classroom space into a dedicated orchestra room at Marietta High School.
The $76,280 purchase of furniture and shelving from Russell Ventures for the media center in the new Park Street Elementary School slated to open this fall.
The $39,500 purchase of Georgia State Football Championship rings for the Marietta High School Blue Devils to celebrate the football team’s 7A Georgia State Football Championship in 2019. Board Chair Allison Gruehn abstained from the vote, as she has a son who would receive a ring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.