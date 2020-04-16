The Cobb school board on Thursday announced it intends to consider the $259,000 purchase of property in Marietta at its next board meeting.
The board is expected to consider the purchase of 3.7 acres at 1999 Powder Springs Road, adjacent Smitha Middle School, on May 14, according to the board's calendar.
Board member Randy Scamihorn suggested, though he had not yet heard what the district might use the land for, it could be used for a future expansion of the Smitha campus, if needed.
"For any of our schools, there's a possibility of needing to expand," he said, adding that land acquisition is always a good idea when it's affordable for the district.
The school board on Thursday also approved $4.6 million in roof replacement work for four schools, only one of which will see a full replacement by July.
The board approved contracts with Bone Dry Roofing Company and Klein Contracting Corporation for roof replacements at Campbell and Griffin middle schools and Dowell and Labelle elementary schools.
The board approved:
- A $1,211,075 contract with Bone Dry Roofing for replacements at Dowell and Labelle;
- A $1,649,840 contract with Klein Contracting for the replacement at Campbell Middle School; and
- A $1,747,800 contract with Bone Dry Roofing for the replacement at Griffin Middle School.
Marc Smith, the district's chief technology and operations officer, said only Griffin Middle will receive a 100% replacement from the contracts. Smith said Dowell Elementary will receive a 25% replacement, and the other schools will receive partial replacements and investigative work to develop a plan for the remainder of roof replacement work.
Replacement work at Griffin and partial replacement at the other schools are slated to be complete by the end of July. The remainder of the work is expected to take place next summer, he said.
Board member Dr. Jaha Howard asked district officials to consider expediting the second phase of roof replacement work, should the first phase move faster than expected or if students continue to receive instruction remotely past July. He also said the district should be flexible with many of its construction project timelines, and attempt to take advantage of the empty school buildings.
"Whatever work that we can do on the front end to just be ready to go, I think that would be a great use of our time, and the public would really appreciate us making the most out of a difficult situation," Howard said.
While Smith said the current contracts do not allow for second phase work, and new contracts would have to be bid, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said, should more announcements come indicating that students will not be able to return to school buildings into the fall, the district could expedite the bidding process.
The board also removed from its agenda the consideration of an easement approval at Palmer Middle School for Traton Homes.
In other business, the board approved the following personnel actions with no changes to salaries:
Reassignment of Felicia Angelle to principal of Keheley Elementary School from director of Instruction and Innovative Practice, Teaching and Learning in the district's Academics Division, effective July 1.
Reassignment of Jessica Appleyard to principal of Pitner Elementary School from principal at Mount Bethel Elementary School, effective July 1.
Reassignment of Ashley Hosey to principal of Floyd Middle School from principal of Pitner Elementary School, effective July 1.
Resignation of Travis Joshua, principal at Lindley Middle School, effective May 29.
Retirement of Robin Lattizori, assistant superintendent for Leadership Division, effective June 1.
Reassignment of Tucker Smith to principal of Mount Bethel Elementary School from principal at Keheley Elementary School, effective July 1.
