An Atlanta private school band director is in the Cobb County jail without bond on three felony counts of statutory rape, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes after a Cobb police investigation led to his arrest at the school Wednesday.
Charles Ladonne Madison, 34 of Norcross is the band director at Imhotep Academy, a private school at 667 Fairburn Road NW near the junction of Interstates 20 and 285 in Atlanta, police say.
He was arrested at the school by Cobb Sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and immediately booked into the Cobb jail, records show.
The school’s website states classes, for students in pre-K through eighth grade, begin on Monday Aug. 12.
The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit started investigating Madison on July 28, a press release from Cobb police stated Friday.
“The investigation resulted in the above charges related to one victim, but it is possible there may be additional victims,” the press release stated, adding that anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives on 770-801-3470.
Madison’s Aug. 7 arrest warrant states he raped a girl, 14 or 15 years old at the time, between May 24 and July 26 at 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway — a strip mall — in Mableton.
The victim’s mother saw text messages between Madison and her daughter in which they discussed having sex, the warrant states, adding that Madison also kissed and touched the girl at the strip mall between May and July.
The charge of child enticement relates to Madison discussing with the girl “how she could get out of the house so that he could pick her up,” the warrant states, adding that Madison picked the child up at a Publix supermarket in the strip mall and transported her to a vacant townhome lot in the immediate area, where they had sex.
Imhotep Academy has not responded to the MDJ’s questions.
