Marietta’s Gone with the Wind Museum had a special guest Sunday.
Georgia State University Professor Emeritus David O’Connell came to the museum to mark the second edition of his work, “The Irish Roots of Margaret Mitchell’s ‘Gone with the Wind,’” which outlines how Mitchell’s ancestry and upbringing shaped her classic novel.
“Mitchell’s voice was that of a simple, unpretentious, latter-day, Irish bard telling a story,” he writes.
O’Connell also said many of the characters in the novel are based upon Mitchell’s real-life friends, relations and life events, and he outlined some of those connections in a talk at the museum.
Like her famous heroine, Scarlett O’Hara, Mitchell arrived too late to say goodbye to her dying mother, Maybelle Mitchell, O’Connell said. Margaret Mitchell, who was in college up north at the time, had gone to stay with family over the Christmas holiday.
“She got a telegram from her father saying ‘Your mom is near the end, get home as fast as you can,’” O’Connell said. “She got back to Atlanta and found out that her mother had died the day before. The same thing happens to Scarlett in ‘Gone with the Wind.’ When she gets back to Tara, her mother is already dead. So Margaret can never say to her mother all the things she wanted to say to her before she left this world. There was deep frustration there, and that’s one of the deepest things that this little girl who is a genius, a narrative genius, has bumping around inside of her.”
O’Connell said Mitchell also incorporated details from the life of her father, Eugene Mitchell.
“He belonged to, and his father and two brothers were in a law firm called Mitchell. They did probate and real estate, and in fact, Margaret Mitchell’s novel, it’s about property through the generations, probate and real estate. It’s the literary representation of what the Mitchells did as lawyers.”
Other characters, such as Scarlett’s best friend Melanie Hamilton, have direct ties with people who influenced Mitchell, O’Connell said.
Melanie got her name and a great deal of inspiration from Sister Mary Melanie, a nun who lived in the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Atlanta. O’Connell said Sister Melanie was a mentor and supporter of Mitchell who had her back when others turned against her.
“That’s where the name Melanie comes from,” he said. “Melanie is the kind of person who is always at the service of other people, sees nothing wrong with other people, and she was the one person … who never had an axe to grind with Margaret. … She and Sister Melanie were always tight friends, despite the age difference.”
Museum Director Connie Sutherland said she recommends O’Connell’s book to any “Gone with the Wind” fan who wants to know more about the real-life history behind the book.
“Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I go through a lot of books, just as part of the job, and this is one that constantly made me say ‘Hmm, I didn’t know that,’” she said.
“The Irish Roots of Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind” is available online, including at Amazon.
For more information about the Gone with the Wind Museum, visit www.gwtwmarietta.com.
