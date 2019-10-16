Acworth's prize-winning scarecrow has vanished.
A scarecrow modeled after Vincent Van Gogh went missing from in front of the Art House at 4425 Cherokee Street in Acworth sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning. The scarecrow recently won Acworth's annual scarecrow contest.
“I am really disappointed and disillusioned that this has happened here,” said Acworth Arts Alliance Executive Director Cathy Green. “If you know where he is, please let us know.”
The scarecrow has the face of the Dutch painter. He was last seen wearing a straw hat, tan jacket and black pants, holding an easel.
Member artists Ginny Mintz and Elizabeth Carr came up with the concept and created the rendition of the artist. The community voted on entrants by Acworth businesses and Vincent Van Gogh was announced as the winner at the Taste of Acworth over the weekend.
Anyone with information is asked to email acworthartsalliance@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.