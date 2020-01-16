MARIETTA — Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn says it is inappropriate, and possibly a violation of board policy, for individual board members to address their colleagues during the public comment sections of board meetings.
Scamihorn’s comments at the board’s Thursday afternoon work session followed board member Dr. Jaha Howard’s comments from the lectern during public comment.
At a September meeting, the board voted to remove a section of the agenda allowing open board member comments at the end of every meeting. The vote was along party lines, with Republicans voting in favor of the comment ban and Democrats voting in opposition.
The decision did not affect the 30 minutes allotted for members of the public to address the board, and Howard has taken to periodically signing up to speak during that time.
On Thursday, Howard told the board the Georgia School Boards Association’s December conference gave Cobb board members an opportunity to participate in a session discussing equity in public education. Howard and his fellow Democratic colleague, Charisse Davis, have continually pushed for equity measures, including the hiring of a chief equity officer tasked with addressing potential instances of racism and discrimination in the school district.
He told the board that during the GSBA session, school district officials from Forsyth, Pike, Gwinnett, Newton and Baldwin counties shared moving testimonies of equity challenges in their districts, as well as solutions and long-term plans.
“I believe that Cobb County is primed to lead and share yet another path forward regarding equity in public education,” Howard said. “So, colleagues, let’s meet the challenge together.”
He also thanked the teachers, parents and students of south Cobb, for their resilience in the face of what he called “significant overcrowding from our elementary, middle and high schools, especially in the Smyrna area.” Howard represents a portion of south Cobb including Smyrna.
At the close of public comment, Scamihorn called for a closer look at the practice Howard had adopted.
“I believe, in my opinion, that it’s inappropriate for a board member to address the rest of the board from the podium. ... Board members should be on board business, so that all board members can have an opportunity to discuss the item,” Scamihorn, a Republican, said at the close of public comment Thursday, citing four specific sections of board policy that he said speak to the issue.
He told the MDJ after the meeting he believes speaking from the lectern as a board member violates at least two sections of the board policy, if not all four.
Scamihorn said he’ll place the specific board policies on next month’s agenda for discussion.
In response to Scamihorn’s suggestion, Howard said simply, “I love Randy Scamihorn, and I always wish him the best.” He added that the school district’s attorney, Clem Doyle, has not yet raised concerns over his actions.
“We have an attorney who is well-trained on all these matters,” he said.
Doyle declined to comment on the matter.
As the board discussed banning board comments in September, Howard warned he’d find ways to fit his comments in elsewhere during meetings. Republican board member David Chastain, at the time the board’s chair, said then he recommended the ban because board comments had become political and divisive.
As the board member tasked with keeping decorum during meetings, newly elected board Chairman Brad Wheeler said Thursday Howard’s move could be a violation of board ethics, but he’ll wait to discuss the topic with Doyle before taking a side on the issue.
“I have an understanding of what’s legal and what’s ethical ... and that’s a fine line to cross,” he said.
