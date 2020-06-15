MARIETTA — Legislation allowing nonprofit groups to make sandwiches for needy children during the summer has cleared the Georgia House and will now head to the governor's desk for a signature.
The vote on the legislation, Senate Bill 345, was 150-12, with 13 excused. Four did not vote, one of whom was state Rep. David Wilkerson, D–Powder Springs.
Wilkerson, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, said he was not on the House floor at the time of the vote. State Rep. Matt Dollar, R–east Cobb, was one of the excused.
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R–Marietta, one of Gov. Brian Kemp's floor leaders, carried the “Save Our Sandwiches Bill,” to the floor on Monday, calling it "more important to our state right now than it was when we actually left here a few months ago."
The bill, sponsored in the Senate Kay Kirkpatrick, R–east Cobb, came after state health inspectors said sandwiches for Marietta-based MUST Ministries' summer food program could not be made in homes or uncertified kitchens. Prior to the change, MUST had been serving free homemade sandwiches to thousands of school children for nearly 24 years.
The bill passed 53-0 in the Senate in February, with the support of all six Cobb senators.
Addressing his colleagues in the House, Reeves said the bill is relevant to all lawmakers, as there are children in all corners of Georgia who, "if they do not go to school, they do not eat."
He noted that the bill still prohibits preparation of food in private homes, but said community entities such as churches could offer up their kitchens to address the reality that in some communities, food has historically been made in private homes to support small nonprofits.
Shortly after the vote, MUST President and CEO Ike Reighard told the MDJ, "It's a great day for feeding children."
"We're thrilled at MUST. That was kind of our rallying cry — save our sandwiches — last year, when there was the enforcement of a rule that no longer could you use sandwiches that were made at home," Reighard said, noting that the bill still prohibits that.
He said that the bill's prohibition of sandwiches being made at home is saddening, but the allowance of other civic organizations, such as churches, to contribute sandwiches will be a relief.
"It's sad that people can't make them in their homes anymore, because that's where children learned about giving to others, but we are very thankful that at least we're at this stage," he said.
Reighard said when state officials began enforcing the homemade sandwiches rule last year, it was three weeks until the summer lunch program was in full-swing. The organization had to outsource its sandwich production and purchase from outside vendors, increasing expenses about 89 additional cents per sandwich — an estimated $267,000 — virtually overnight.
But, he said, that change was just a warm up for COVID-19, which has completely changed the organization's food delivery model and safety procedures.
When it comes time for the governor to sign the bill, Reighard said he has an open invitation from MUST in Marietta.
"I would love if the governor were to come out to MUST to sign that bill into action, because we're deeply appreciative of both the Senate and the House side approving it," he said.
