From left: Dan Wade of Cartersville, Joe Valicenti of Acworth, and Kraig Bolus of Acworth take a look at one of over 60 cars on display during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser on Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Classic cars lined up along Lake Acworth during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser on Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Andrew Cicco
Shane Smallwood and Mateo Munevar take a look at one of over 60 cars on display during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser on Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Andrew Cicco
A 1932 Chevrolet Hi Boy on display during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser on Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Andrew Cicco
The 4-foot best-in-show trophy was awarded to Tim Cantrell and his 1954 Ford F-100 during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser on Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Andrew Cicco
A 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air on display during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Andrew Cicco
Greg Wimpy of Cartersville, right, and a friend look at one of over 60 cars on display during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser on Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Andrew Cicco
A 1951 Ford Victoria on display during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Andrew Cicco
From left: Dan Wade of Cartersville, Joe Valicenti of Acworth, and Kraig Bolus of Acworth take a look at one of over 60 cars on display during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser on Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Andrew Cicco
A 1931 Ford Roadster on display during the 2022 Cars on the Lake fundraiser Saturday, hosted by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
ACWORTH -- The parking lot overlooking Lake Acworth turned into a makeshift showroom floor Saturday for Cars On the Lake, a fundraiser presented by the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Sunny skies and cooler weather drew a large crowd, which organizers said came from across the state and as far as Alabama to Dallas Landing Park.
Hoods were popped open to show off restored engines. Car enthusiasts were able to get an up-close look at vehicles manufactured as early as 1931 to as recent as this year’s models. Many vehicles were available for sale.
Music played nonstop while guests filtered through, some pushing strollers and walking dogs.
“You couldn’t ask for a better afternoon for a car show,” said Dan Wade of Cartersville, an enthusiast attending Cars on the Lake.
Meanwhile, more than 60 car owners went head to head to claim the title of Best in Show.
That honor went to Tim Cantrell and his powder blue 1954 Ford F-100.
Cars on the Lake has been an annual gathering at the park for the last four years, pausing briefly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mack Turner, president of the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Turner and his team wanted to host the event in order to raise money for their foundation, which works to preserve the history of Acworth, as well as to provide scholarships to local students through proceeds raised at the event.
“We feel like we’ve really accomplished a lot,” Turner said.
That sentiment was echoed by others at the event.
“It’s the most rewarding thing in the world, especially as a father of four,” said B. Leach, a car enthusiast from Dallas, who attended the event sporting his 1951 Ford Victoria. “Giving back to a community that they’re growing up in is very important."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.