09XX21_MDJ_FairPhotos7.JPG
Buy Now

North Georgia State Fair-goers hang upside down on a ride at Jim Miller Park on Thursday.

 Thomas Hartwell

Clear skies and ticket deals await visitors to North Georgia State Fair's first Saturday of the two-week affair.

Conditions are expected to be ideal, with AccuWeather predicting a high of 76 degrees Saturday and a low of 54 degrees.

The fair's gates open at 10 a.m., and festivities will continue until midnight. Country music singer Chris Lane will perform at 8 p.m. 

For the first hour of the day (10 - 11 a.m.), admission and rides will be free. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors can buy an unlimited ride pass for $30, which is good until closing.

For more information, visit northgeorgiastatefair.com.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.