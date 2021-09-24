Clear skies and ticket deals await visitors to North Georgia State Fair's first Saturday of the two-week affair.
Conditions are expected to be ideal, with AccuWeather predicting a high of 76 degrees Saturday and a low of 54 degrees.
The fair's gates open at 10 a.m., and festivities will continue until midnight. Country music singer Chris Lane will perform at 8 p.m.
For the first hour of the day (10 - 11 a.m.), admission and rides will be free. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors can buy an unlimited ride pass for $30, which is good until closing.
For more information, visit northgeorgiastatefair.com.
