ACWORTH — Even residents of the North Pole aren’t safe from COVID-19. But on Tuesday morning, Santas, Mrs. Clauses, elves and others who portray Christmas characters professionally received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses at the North Cobb Senior Center.
“This is something that relieves stress off of my life tremendously,” said Carl Johnson, a Santa who got his shot.
The vaccine drive was put on by Cobb-Douglas Public Health and Peachtree Santas of Georgia, a charitable organization of Santas, Mrs. Clauses and other Christmas performers with about 150 members. The group buys toys for disadvantaged children, supports other charities and donates their time performing as Christmas characters.
A couple dozen Christmas performers dressed up in holiday-themed outfits to get their shot, though other members of the public came to get vaccinated, too.
Betty Mocik-Motter, president of Peachtree Santas of Georgia, has been a professional Mrs. Claus for 15 years and also works as a booking agent for Santas.
“The far-reaching effect of what we're doing here cannot even be measured, because many of these Santas and Mrs. Clauses that are being vaccinated actually go to other places in the United States to perform as Santa and Mrs. Claus,” Mocik-Motter said.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark administered a vaccine to Santa Teddy Jackson and his wife Vicki.
Teddy Jackson said he hadn’t been too worried about the virus but got his shot because “my wife made me.” He is, however, looking forward to a hopefully busier Christmas season in 2021. Last Christmas, the semi-retired Santa only had one gig, down from the typical five or six.
“I got [the vaccine] mainly because I haven't seen my brother in a year,” said Vicki Jackson. “He’s afraid of going out … And I am protecting others by getting the shot, in my opinion.”
Memark told the MDJ that her office saw a public health advantage in partnering with Peachtree Santas of Georgia — reaching a group of seniors in a single location that they’re comfortable and familiar with.
“And then, [we’re] also excited that we're able to bring in some of our Santas today … so that we can try to get them all ready for the season and try to save Christmas,” she added.
The event also serves an important publicity purpose, Memark said, showing that getting vaccinated is something Santas are “excited to do, and that other people should consider doing as well, because it’s the only way that we're going to beat this and then have a nice Christmas.”
Mocik-Motter’s deputy is Ron Motter, the vice president of Peachtree Santas of Georgia, who she described as her “ex-husband and best friend.” Ron Motter said he was glad to promote the vaccine and hopefully get to a place where the holidays look more normal this year.
Last winter, Motter spoke to children from inside a clear vinyl snow globe. Mocik-Motter required all of the Santas she booked to use the globe, even writing a children’s book to explain the “elf magic” that required Santa to be stuck in it.
Other Santas, like Ken Martin, went all-virtual. Martin worked with a company called JingleRing to meet with kids over video.
“Virtual visits are nice, but there’s nothing like getting that personal connection,” Martin said.
Kimberly Kaseta, a professional Mrs. Claus, said the Santa community is “a whole underground society” that most people don’t know about. She also got her shot Tuesday after a winter that saw fewer gigs than usual. Still, she considered herself lucky to be able to do anything at all last season, saying it brought levity to the situation.
The necessity of getting vaccinated was underscored by the age of Santa and Mrs. Claus performers. Ron Motter said he’s known a few Santas that “have moved on to the next world because of the COVID.”
“In the Santa community, we may not see each other very much,” Vicki Jackson said. “But when we come together, it's just like a family reunion.”
