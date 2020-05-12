EAST COBB - Santa Claus has been spotted outside a Cobb County neighborhood to give some holiday cheer to health care professionals and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeffrey Gresch, also known as the “South Pole Santa,” has been the jolly old elf for about six years, and has been inducted into Peachtree Santas and the International Brotherhood of Santas. In March, when concerns about the pandemic led to business closings and local governments started to issue emergency orders, Gresch knew that those treating patients with COVID-19 and others providing essential services could use some Christmas spirit.
Sandy Plains Road, which runs in front of Gresch’s neighborhood The Oaks at Sandy Plains, is a well-traveled thoroughfare for many health care workers and others, so he’s been out in costume Mondays and Fridays in the morning to greet commuters and shown signs with encouraging messages, like “Thanks, God bless you” and smiley faces.
“I just do it because it makes people happy,” Gresch said. “All I care about is that more people can see it and realize a good attitude and a smile are so important.”
Since then, as the weather has gotten warmer he has played other characters including Snoopy and a construction worker, but the goal is the same: to lift the spirits of people working in the midst of the pandemic.
Sometimes, he’s had a few neighbors join him — showing up as a police officer and as a saint — for some extra cheer in the neighborhood. For National Nurses Day, Gresch dressed up in scrubs to show his appreciation.
Gresch and his family are especially grateful for healthcare workers, in part because he is a cancer survivor and his wife, Evelyn Gresch, is a retired nurse.
“If I could hug and kiss every one of them, I would,” he said. “I can’t give enough kudos to health care professionals. I just can't.”
The gratitude also extends to other people who have been working in the community during the pandemic, Gresch said.
“I’ve got garbage men, heating and air conditioning men, other people in other trades, it’s just amazing,” he said. “I want to say thanks to them all. It all started out for the health workers at Kennestone, but I realized it touches everybody during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.