A man is facing charges after a four-car crash left another man with serious injuries Sunday, according to Cobb County police.
According to investigators, a white Chrysler 300 was driving north on South Cobb Drive at 6:47 p.m. Sunday near Cranfill Road, just south of Marietta, when it struck a white Dodge Caravan. The Chrysler entered the southbound lanes of South Cobb Drive and redirected the Dodge north. The Chrysler continued northeast and hit a second car, a grey Toyota Corolla traveling south on South Cobb Drive.
The Chrysler went on and struck a curb, which turned the car over and caused it to hit a third car, a parked white Infiniti G35 with no occupants.
The drivers of the Chrysler 300, the Dodge and the Corolla, and a passenger of the Corolla were all transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for injuries.
The Chrysler 300 driver, Gerald Padovano, 58, was later charged with reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Michael Collins, 57, of Sandy Springs, was ejected from the vehicle, police said, causing life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla, Tamarkys Troncoso, 45, of Marietta, and front-seat passenger, 49-year-old Jose Guerrero of Marietta, had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
