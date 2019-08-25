More than 150 people attended the second annual Karaoke Contest benefiting SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center. SafePath is a Cobb County nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children who are victims of abuse.
“Wow! The support from the community at the Karaoke Contest was just awesome,” said Jinger Robins, SafePath’s CEO. “So many talented contestants helped double the amount we raised last year, and everyone came together as we all try to create a community free of child abuse. We were able to raise approximately $50,000, all while truly having fun.”
Held at Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw this year, the event included seven karaoke contestants sponsored by local businesses, a silent auction, a wine pull, open mic and a reverse raffle, which was held throughout the night. The evening’s festivities were emceed by WSB-TV reporter Chris Jose, and Jeff Silvers with Sound by Silvers served as DJ and coordinated music for karaoke participants.
Bert Brown, whose team at Governors Gun Club donated the silent auction items, said, “SafePath is an absolutely wonderful organization, and this is a great night to open your wallets and give back, helping out a charity that has done so much for our community.”
Judges for the event were Jose, former Atlanta area radio personality Moby, and Chad Brock, a former professional wrestler and country music artist. Honored guests included Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, Cobb County Public Safety Director Michael Register, Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger and Acworth Police Chief Wayne Dennard.
The 2019 Karaoke Contest winners were: Popular Vote: SVU (Special Voices Unit), who was sponsored by Levesque and Associates Inc. and included Katie Gropper, Drew Healy, Chuck Boring and Elizabeth Belknap.
Judges’ Vote: 3rd Place: SVU; 2nd Place: Bert Brown, who was sponsored by the Cobb EMC Community Foundation; and 1st Place: B3s (Barbie Brown, Keisha Register and Kristina Brown), who were sponsored by Manning Properties.
To learn more about the organization or to donate, visit safepath.org.
The descendants of William Jasper Thomas and Martha Ann Elizabeth Johnston will be holding their annual Thomas family reunion September 15 at New Hope Methodist Church at 700 New Hope Road in Marietta. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. If there are any questions, please contact Louise Crapps at 770-971-1833.
The Robert L. Osborne High School class of 1959 will be celebrating its 60 year class reunion on September 28 at the West Smyrna Swim and Tennis Club. All classmates are invited to enjoy a catered barbecue meal and talk about the good old days at Osborne High. Call Doug Pharr at 770-435-1649 for more information.
