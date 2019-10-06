On Oct. 17, the East Cobb Civitans, along with the Georgia District Civitan Foundation and Friends for the East Cobb Park, will host their 28th annual East Cobb Wine & Vine Market at the Olde Towne Athletic Club. Since its inception in 1991, more than $390,000 has been donated to local beloved charities, with a special emphasis on the disabled, youth, the poor and the community’s landmark recreational area, The East Cobb Park. Organizations that have benefited from the event include Right in the Community, Must Ministries, Opportunity Knocks for Youth, Dance Abilities at The Georgia Ballet, Camp Big Heart and the Center for Family Resources, among many, many others.
With tickets priced at only $25 per person, guests can enjoy fabulous wines, ample hors d’oeuvres, exciting live and silent auction items and a chance for a windfall with 50/50 raffle tickets. Auction items include custom jewelry, European villa vacations, Southeast resort destinations, experiences such as premium concert tickets, authentic sports memorabilia, exciting trips and more.
“We are proud of the fun evening we create but even more proud of what we are able to give back to the important organizations near and dear to our hearts”, said Roselle Wilkinson, a member for 34 years. The feedback from the local Georgia organizations that partner with the East Cobb Civitans fortifies her statement.
“We are so grateful for the support the East Cobb Civitans have given and continue to give Right in the Community,” said Debbie Day, executive director of Right in the Community. “We have 23 group homes and a respite care home for adults with developmental, physical and intellectual disabilities. The expense of maintaining the homes is immense. The donations we receive from East Cobb Civitans make a significant impact on our organization.”
This year’s Wine and Vine Market is chaired by former long-time east Cobb residents (and life-long east Cobb aficionados), Roselle and Craig Wilkinson, both east Cobb Civitan members. The evening’s Master of Ceremonies is Dan O’Brien. The organization salutes its Gold Sponsors: Corporate Risk Advisors, Synovus Bank, InfoMart, Cay Communications, LLC, Ellen Wilkinson & Carol Toney, Richard Wurst, CPA and Southern Environmental Services Inc. A variety of sponsorship levels with multiple perks are still available.
Over 200 attended last year and the stance on attendance this year is, “The more the merrier!”
Olde Towne Athletic Club is located at 4950 Olde Towne Pkwy, Marietta 30068. The East Cobb Wine & Vine Market will take place from 6 to 8:30 pm. and is a 21 and over event. Tickets will be available in advance at EastCobbCivitan.org and at the door. For more information, email EastCobbCivitan@gmail.com or call Roselle Wilkinson at 678-548-9635.
For more information about Civitans International and East Cobb Civitans, contact Mary Karras, Georgia District Governor at 678-689-4978 or mdkarras@icloud.net or mkarras@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.