The Vinings Cumberland Rotary Club recently hosted their 23rd annual Vinings Downhill “Run for the Kids” 5K Road Race. Something that made this race unique was, following the 5K race, a 1K kids fun run was held, along with a Dog Dash and best dog costume contest. This year, more than 1,600 runners participated in the 5K, which was the largest number of runners in the history of this event. Rotary Club members who ran this race included Brant Campbell, Lisa Dobbs, Matt Goldwait, Richard Maner, Boothe Perry, Dr. Bill Thornloe and Andy Trinkle.
All Vinings Cumberland Rotary Members play a vital role in the planning and organizing of each year’s race, which is a year-round process, as well as providing staffing on race day. Much appreciation goes to the students of the Campbell High School Interact Club, who staffed the finish line distributing water to the race finishers. This race is very popular in the Atlanta running community, as it is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Because most of the course is downhill, runners typically get one of their fastest 5K times.
The Vinings Downhill “Run for the Kids” 5K Road Race is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Vinings Cumberland Rotary Club. This year’s event will provide at least $60,000 for local charities and has raised more than $1 million in total since the first race in 1997. Proceeds from the race are used to support many charities, including several children’s charities. Calvary Children’s Home, Good Samaritan Health Center, MUST Ministries and more than a dozen other local charities have benefited from the race’s proceeds. The Vinings Cumberland Rotary Club is very proud to be able to support the local community.
The Vinings Cumberland Rotary Club is an active community support organization with more than 60 members. Its primary focus is to help support, through volunteer and financial contributions, local and international projects where a need has been identified.
The Vinings Cumberland Rotary Club welcomes men and women who are interested in giving back to their community, learning from guest speakers, meeting interesting and successful people and growing their circle of friends. Learn more at viningsrotary.org or contact Membership Director Brian Grant at grantbrianr@gmail.com.
