Valentine’s Day is Friday, which is a wonderful time to tell the special people in your life that you love them. Here are some people who sent us their love notes and would like share their love with the whole world.
To Kathryn Mathis: Kat, you’re my best friend and I am so lucky to be married to you. Fly safe, and come home safe! I love you — Ben
To Glenn Michael: To have 53 years of your Valentines stored in my heart ... what a blessing. Happy Valentine’s Day! – Susan
To Debbie Waldrep: Debbie, during 2019 you had your own heart crisis but you bounced back stronger than ever. You spread love and cheer to all our family and friends. You are truly my partner and the love of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day! Love, Pete
To Gene Weeks: Thank you, Gene Weeks, for being my “Rock!” You’re the best! Love you! — Dianne
To Greg Wilkes: Happy Birthday and Valentine’s Day to my best friend for more than, well, a long time! I love you and I know how lucky you feel each day knowing I am yours. Come on, did you really think I’d get all mushy in the paper? Love you forever and always — grateful you are mine! — Jen
To Joanne Walsh: Happy Valentine’s Day to a great mom and wonderful wife! — Bob
To Joanne Walsh: Old mules eat a little less and sleep a little more, but they still pull a good wagon! — (funny) Bob
To Chris Raabe: “I’ve got sunshine enough to spread. It’s just like the fella said, ‘Tell me quick: ain’t love a kick in the head?’- Dean Martin. Forever grateful. Happy Valentine’s Day. — Kelly
To Jennifer Smith: Happiest of Valentine’s Day wishes to my love, my life, my wife. You are appreciated more than you’re told, needed more than you know, and loved more than you can imagine. Thank you for being mine. — Matthew
To Brad Barfield: To Honeybaby/Daddy. Thank you for working so hard and taking such great care of us. You always make us smile. You make your girls feel like princesses. — Kim
To Bill Leisy: Bill, it’s the day to day simple things that show how much you care. I love you for those and so much more — Claire
To Jay Arntzen: My valentine for 34 years! Thank you for your love and teaching me to be generous, one of the greatest expressions of LOVE! — Tracy xoxo
To Betty Sheldon: Betty, Our journey together for these 66 years has been wonderful. You are the love of my life! — Love, Bob
To Bill Scott: “I love you the most. The End. I win.”— Anonymous and Kathy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.