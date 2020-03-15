Editor’s note: As of press time, these events were still scheduled to occur but please check their websites to confirm they have not be canceled/postponed out of abundance of caution for the COVID-19 outbreak.
Don’t miss “RUMOURS”, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (117 N Park Square, Marietta, 30060) on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will benefit Shepherd’s Men. One in five service men and women return from combat deployments in need of treatment for the silent injuries of war, traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. The Shepherd’s Men’s mission is to help stop 22 American veteran suicides every day through awareness and fundraising for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. Shepherd’s Men funds SHARE’s annual budget of $1.2 million. Post-9/11 Veterans receive treatment at SHARE at no cost to themselves.
The Marietta Local, on the Marietta Square at 148 Roswell St NE, Marietta 30060, is presenting the concert and proceeds will go to Shepherd’s Men.
Tickets can be purchased at earlsmithstrand.org.
It’s a Princess & Pirate Party on Sunday, April 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center Ballroom. Step into your very own fairy tale at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s first ever Princess & Pirate Party.
This royal, swashbuckling event will includes a fun-filled afternoon of meet and greets with favorite princesses and pirates; a Disneyesque-style performance where children are invited to be part of the show; photo ops galore with free digital downloads of the professional photography taken at the event, plus a free photo magnet to remember your enchanting afternoon; entertaining crafts and activities, as well as face painting; a buffet of yummy treats and drinks; and a Princess & Pirate Challenge (complete it to win a special prize).
This event will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Buy tickets or become a sponsor at give.choa.org. Children age 2 and under will get in free.
