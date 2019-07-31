There’s nothing more exciting for a theatre company than the first production of a new work. But there are many steps in the journey of a new play. With the launch of Beta Test, Out of Box Theatre continues to live up to its name by introducing new works in their final stage of development before their world premieres.
With the start of their eighth season, Out of Box launches the Beta Test Performance Series with “Entertaining Lesbians,” a new farce by award-winning Atlanta playwright Topher Payne. In a Beta Test, playwrights can test out a new work with a rehearsed cast and a fully designed production, while refining and rewriting based on the mentorship of the audience. This gives the playwright the opportunity to make cuts, substantial changes, or even try out new scenes over the course of the run. In short, if a joke doesn’t land on Friday, there might be a new one on Saturday.
This exercise invites the community at large to be an essential part of that process.
And there are plenty of jokes in this nonstop comedy. In the new play, all Rowena Tuttle wants is to gain admission for her daughter into the uber-exclusive School for Young People. But she’s going to require a more compelling personal narrative and a more diverse group of friends. Aided with significant hesitation by her husband and her personal assistant, Rowena sets her sights on Atlanta’s most powerful lesbian couple, determined to forge a friendship. But just before the lesbians arrive, Rowena’s past catches up with her: her long presumed-dead mother arrives on her doorstep with a mutant farm animal and a passel of inconvenient truths. Then they find the ransom note. Rowena’s daughter has been kidnapped. But Rowena Tuttle will not be deterred. There are still lesbians to entertain.
Out of Box is known for producing plays that are always a bit more than they seem at first glance. As Artistic Director Carolyn Choe puts it, “It’s like moms hiding the spinach in the lasagna.” Playwright Payne adds, “My policy as a writer is if you want to make people listen, you make them laugh. And in an era of constantly shifting expectations, I wanted to tell a story of the anxieties and opportunities that accompany our desire to connect.”
“Entertaining Lesbians” will run August 2-17, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Out of Box Theatre is located in the Artisan Resource Center at 585 Cobb Pkwy S, Marietta, 30060.
Tickets are $22 and can be purchased online at outofboxtheatre.com or by calling 678-653-4605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.