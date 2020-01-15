PARADOCS return to the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (117 North Park Square, Marietta 30060) March 7 at 8 p.m. PARADOCS, founded by Dr. Larry Clements and Dr. Joe Havlik, is comprised of health care professionals from the metro Atlanta area who have a passion for music. During the past 16 years, members have come and gone but the mission of the band has stayed the same: have fun, play great music and make a positive difference.
Get the VIP ticket package and enjoy a private pre-show mini-concert, early access to seating, two drink tickets and a poster signed by the band. Visit earlsmithstrand.org for tickets and additional information.
Heads up! The next Martinis & Music is Feb. 14 so mark your calendars. Art lovers gather at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art for live music, light refreshments, great art, a cash bar and great fun. Martini and Music Night is the most popular event at the museum, so make plans to attend. This event is open to the public but admission is $10 per person. If you are a member, this event is included in your membership! Consider becoming a member to enjoy this event and others.
Tickets are sold at the door. The Feb. 14 event is the annual Hickory Hills Auction.
Join the 2020 Atlanta Braves team for a party with a purpose supporting the Atlanta Braves Foundation at the Chop Fest Gala, presented by Northside Hospital on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery from 7 to 11 p.m.
Warm up with an open bar and taste of Atlanta, take a turn with the hottest Atlanta DJs, customize your one-of-a-kind Braves caps for charity, bid on exceptional experiences and interact with players.
This is a 21 and over event. Photos, videos and social posts are encouraged. No autographs will be given during the event. To learn more, visit mlb.com/braves/tickets/events/chop-fest-gala.
