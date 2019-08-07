A special guest made an appearance at the book signing held on July 26 by east Cobb author Andy Lee White and John M. Williams for their newly released book, “Atlanta Pop in the ’50s, ’60s & ’70s: The Magic of Bill Lowery.” The event was held at The Local Exchange on the Marietta Square before The Tams concert in Glover Park.
Robert Lee Smith, the last living original member of The Tams, stopped by for a visit with authors White and Williams. Smith is featured in a photograph, along with the other original members of The Tams, on the cover of the new book and in a chapter dedicated to The Tams. Smith even performed a couple of songs with the current Tams lineup (the first time together in 25 years) at the Friday night concert.
Estimates put the Friday night concert crowd on the Marietta Square at around 10,000 people.
♦ ♦ ♦
On July 24, J.K. Murphy, Vice President of Content and Managing Editor of the Marietta Daily Journal, spoke to the Kennworth Kiwanis Club. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Journalism, Murphy worked for the Gwinnett Daily Post and its parent company, Southern Community Newspapers Inc., before coming to the MDJ. Prior to coming to Georgia, Murphy worked at newspapers in his home state of Indiana.
The following week, on July 31, Andrew Bramlett spoke to the club. The 13-year-old is a volunteer at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Andrew gave a presentation on the history of the city of Kennesaw. Everyone who attended was amazed at this young man’s knowledge and intelligence.
♦ ♦ ♦
In February, director Stepp Stewart graced the stage of Marietta’s New Theatre In The Square. Due to popular demand, Stewart will be bringing back the music of Harlem through its production of “The Cotton Club Revue” through Aug. 11. The swinging jive of the music will offer audiences a sing-along good time.
The play centers on the sounds of the historic Cotton Club, New York’s famous nightclub. Triple-threat Stepp Stewart directed and choreographed the show and will star in the lead role. Tickets are available for purchase at $30 (general admission) and $25 (seniors and military).
Visit theatreinthesquare.net/shows/the-cotton-club for more information and to purchase tickets.
