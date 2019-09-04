The sun was shining and the air was crisp. There were tomatoes ripe on the vines and the bees and butterflies were plentiful. It was, indeed, a perfect morning to celebrate the 20-year partnership between The Center for Family Resources and The UGA Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County.
For 20 years, Plant a Row for the Hungry has been one of the Cobb Master Gardeners’ main projects. The Gardeners grow fresh, organic fruits and vegetables and donate 100% of the harvest to CFR. A total of 35,000+ pounds of produce have been donated, to date. Plant a Row for the Hungry is a people-helping-people program.
Plant-A-Row has been in four different locations over the two decades that the Cobb Master Gardeners have been growing and donating their harvest. The Cobb Master Gardeners call the PAR project the Gypsy Garden because they have moved locations so many times. Examples of the fruits and vegetables that are grown and donated to CFR include tomatoes, peppers, squash, beans, melons, Irish potatoes, lettuce, carrots, collard greens, broccoli, sweet potatoes and berries.
Every Wednesday, the Cobb Master Gardeners volunteer at the PAR garden. The harvest is weighed and then distributed to the Center for Family Resources food pantry.
For more information about the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County, visit cobbmastergardeners.com. They have free educational programs that are open to the public.
CFR is on a mission to move people to self-sufficiency through financial stabilization, housing and education. Since 1960, the organization has served Cobb County families that are either homeless or in danger of becoming homeless. Services include financial assistance for rent and utilities, food, bus tickets, housing, job readiness, GED prep classes, and life skills management. Visit TheCFR.org.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s nonprofit organization, JO Gives, Inc., will be hosting a low-cost pet vaccination clinic Sunday, Sept. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Janice Overbeck Team office located at 2249 Roswell Road, Marietta 30062. Since all of the services and supplies for the clinic are donated by Dr. Good of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, 100% of the fees collected are then contributed to the Homeless Pets Foundation, which makes what is spent at the clinic tax deductible for you.
You can save up to 50% off retail pricing for vaccines and supplies like flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives. You will also receive a gift card for a free pet exam at Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, which is valued at $50.
Also, the organization has recently teamed up with Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program to educate guests on how pet waste affects the community. Be sure to stop by their table for more information at the vaccination clinic. Please note that all attending pets must be friendly around other pets, people and children. JO Gives, Inc. is a registered 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
