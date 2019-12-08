The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre’s popular online auction fundraiser has opened for bids! Supporters and holiday shoppers can bid on unique experiences, sports memorabilia, event tickets, behind the scenes passes to the theatre, art and more.
The auction closes on Sunday, December 22.
Every bid supports the nonprofit theatre, which depends on donations for operations and upkeep of the historic landmark. Last year, The Strand served more than 100,000 patrons, offered more than 500 educational opportunities for students, and generated more than $4 million into the local economy. Since opening in late 2008 after a community led renovation and “Save The Strand” campaign, the Strand has served more than 720,000 patrons.
Local community members, businesses and members of the Strand board donated items for the auction. The theatre is also offering the chance to bid on experiences not typically available to the public, like a private picnic on the Strand’s rooftop terrace, a behind-the-scenes group tour of the entire facility and a custom message on the theatre’s iconic marquee.
Items up for bid in the auction include: Atlanta Braves SunTrust Club Level tickets, Atlanta United Club Level AMG Lounge tickets, top shelf bourbon package featuring Weller 12-year-old wheated bourbon, Julio Jones-autographed Atlanta Falcons Jersey, cocktail-making class and tasting using whiskey and bourbon, autographed Atlanta Braves memorabilia from Dansby Swanson and Ender Enciarte, Glover Park Concert Series reserved table and wine, and the Strand’s New Year’s Eve VIP experience.
Bid now at strandmarietta.org.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Nov. 20, Tina Stanton spoke to the Kennworth Kiwanis Club. Stanton is the faculty advisor for the Allatoona High School Key Club, which is sponsored by Kennworth Kiwanis. Three students accompanied Stanto,n who participate in the club at Allatoona. Stanton and the students presented an update on ongoing club projects. Allatoona Key Club has a membership of more than 100 students this year.
♦ ♦ ♦
There is always something going on with Cobb Senior Services like travel opportunities, classes, Veteran Connection, Senior Santa and more. They have adopted the theme 2020: New Year, New Vision, New You for next year.
See what is happening near you and how you can help by visiting cobbseniors.org.
