Get your dancing shoes ready. The 12th annual 1940s Swing Dance is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Kennesaw State University Center (3333 Busbee Dr, Kennesaw 30144). Commemorate the 1940s era with an evening of dancing to the live big band tunes of the Peachtree Jazz Edition’s 18-piece orchestra. The program supports Feed the Future, a KSU C.A.R.E. initiative to assist students in need. Bring a non-perishable food item as a donation to receive free admission.
Event highlights include: big band music by the Peachtree Jazz Edition, swing dance lessons (6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.), 1940s-style photo stations, refreshments and a costume contest. Join in the fun by wearing 1940s attire (though not required).
♦ ♦ ♦
Don’t forget that Girls Night Out, hosted by the 10 Women of Hope, is Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Brickyard at Marietta Station (129 Church Street, Marietta 30060). This fun, traditional event features shopping with new and returning vendors, great music, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Celebrate the gift of “girlfriends,“ all in the spirit of raising funds to support single parent families.
For more information or ticket sales, visit 10womenofhope.org or contact any of the 10 Women of Hope: Lamuriel Adams, Patsy Bryan, Wanda Callahan, Angie Davis, Laurel Kovach, Linda Palmer, Jacki Payne, Michelle Sams, Fran Sutton or Penny Warren.
The cost to attend is a $25 minimum donation online or at the door.
♦ ♦ ♦
Marietta Tree Keepers will host its next Sip n’ Stroll on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m on the historic property of Brumby Hall in Marietta. The event features a special tour with tree experts, identifying common opportunities and issues relating to trees. It’s free and open to the public, and it’s BYOB. Experts will offer practical advice on how to extend the life of our mature trees and to plan for their eventual replacement. Experts will also discuss overhead utilities, proper pruning, protecting root systems and selecting the right specimen for the right location.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own evening refreshments and MTK will provide water and light snacks. The event will only be canceled if it is raining heavily or lightning is present. Attendees should meet at Brumby Hall, 472 Powder Springs St SW Marietta GA 30064, and park at the location or in the Marietta Hilton Conference Center parking lot.
