The inaugural Marietta High School (Re) Union and Blue Devil Walk will take place Thursday, Oct. 3 at Glover Park Brewery. The festivities will kick off MHS’s Homecoming week and all alumni, fans and the community at large are invited. Wear your MHS colors, bring your pom poms and your letter jackets and get ready to show of that Big Blue pride.
Glover Park Brewery will be open from 4 to 10 p.m., but the Blue Devil Walk will take place at 7 p.m. The event will be family-friendly.
“We wanted to do a big Marietta (Re) Union. We thought this would be a great opportunity with the football team being so good to start a tradition where people could come see their friends,” said Marietta resident Angela DuPre, who helped organize the event.
You do not have to be an MHS graduate or student to attend. “Everybody is welcome to come. If you are an alumnus or live around the stadium or are a part of the community and are a fan...We want to say ‘Union’ bigger than ‘Reunion’. You don’t have to be an alumni,” DuPre said.
The event celebrates MHS Homecoming and the excitement of the MHS football program. “You’re going to have an opportunity to see so many people you don’t see on a normal basis. You’re going to be part of the football team, cheerleaders, band, pep rally and excitement of the season,” DuPre said.
The Marietta Museum of History will also be on hand from 4 to 7 p.m. to accept donations of artifacts that relate to the history of Marietta and Cobb County, including high school memorabilia.
“Our desire is to have all Cobb County high schools represented in the museum, but Marietta High School is a priority,” said Jan Galt, executive director of MMH. “We want to build our collection. We are interested in yearbooks, letter jackets and sweaters, letters, uniforms, class rings, pom-poms, mega-phones, etc. If it is related to MHS, Lemon Street, Marietta Jr. High, or any of the elementary schools, we are interested.”
Glover Park Brewery is at 65 Atlanta St., Marietta 30060. The event will feature performances by the MHS Blue Devil football team, band, ROTC and cheerleaders. There will be food trucks, Kona Ice Truck, games for kids and more, and the event is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.