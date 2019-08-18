DayBreak Village Senior Living Community, its residents and families recently recognized Marlene and Gene Remmy for their unwavering support and generosity over the past 15 years. During that time, they visited the community each Friday to call Bingo and became a part of the DayBreak Village family.
DayBreak Village recognized the couple by quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”
DayBreak Village thanks the Remmys for their time, warmth, humor and caring. The couple will be missed and are thanked for joining the community on this journey.
Gotta exercise, but hate going to the gym? Try square dancing, which combines walking/moving to music with fun and mental stimulation, all at the same time. Stuck in the social media rut? Empty nesters? Or maybe you just want to make new friends? Square dancers are some of the friendliest people on the planet. If laughter is the best form of medicine, square dancing encourages you to laugh and smile, all while moving to music. Can’t get any better than that.
Join Kennesaw Square Dealers at its free Modern Western Open Dance Party on Sept. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Center (2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw 30144). The party provides two hours of laughter, music and snacks, as well as an introduction to the world of modern square dancing.
Lessons are also available that run for 13 weeks, beginning Sept. 12. The fee for that is $8 per person per lesson.
Call 678-757-LTSD ( 5673) or register at squaredealers.com and click on “Class Information Page.” Singles and couples are welcome.
The Robert L. Osborne High School class of 1959 will celebrate its 60 year class reunion Sept. 28 at the West Smyrna Swim and Tennis Club. All classmates are invited to enjoy a catered barbecue meal and talk about the good old days at Osborne High.
For questions, call Doug Pharr at 770-435-1649.
