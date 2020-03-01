NCA is the national association and accrediting body for children’s advocacy centers throughout the U.S. Formed in 1988, the alliance provides support, technical assistance and quality assurance for centers, while also serving as a voice for abused children. There are 881 member centers across the country and abroad, including SafePath.
Every five years, SafePath re-applies for Full Member Accreditation through NCA. The center hosted two site reviewers on Feb. 20, who observed the multidisciplinary team meeting, took a tour of the center and met with several agency partners, board members and staff throughout the day.
Among the 10 standards SafePath is accredited for by NCA, some include the center’s victim support and advocacy, how they conduct forensic interviews and medical evaluations, the team’s specialized training and their organization’s capacity, policy, procedures, screening processes, self-care, audits and strategic plan for the future.
“The site reviewers commented that SafePath truly is one of the top five child advocacy centers they have seen in the nation,” shared Jinger Robins, SafePath CEO.
Robins also said Jan Lutz, the NCA site reviewer who conducted the accreditation review, told them she had visited hundreds of child advocacy centers and noted that SafePath certainly goes above and beyond to help children and families in the community.
This is evident in the center’s multiple services provided, such as crisis, forensic and mental health, as well as SafePath’s dedication to bringing together all services to children and families in one centralized location.
“Several local dignitaries also attended a lunch at SafePath during the site review and expressed their appreciation and deep respect for the services provided at the center,” Robins added. “It was wonderful to have all their support during this site review and for them to help show that we truly do have the support of our Cobb community.”
To learn more about NCA, visit nca-online.org.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Center for Family Resources Board of Directors invite the community to Diamonds in the Garden, celebrating 60 years of service to Cobb County. The gala is Saturday, March 14 at the Cobb Galleria Centre (2 Galleria Pkwy. in the Cumberland area).
The evening will feature live and silent auctions, dinner and dancing, and live music and entertainment.
For sponsorship information, contact Kim Reeves at 770-428-7202 or KimReeves@TheCFR.org. For tickets, visit thecfr.org.
