The 2018 winner of American Idol, Maddie Poppe, will give a special, live performance at Glover Park Brewery (65 Atlanta Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060) at the inaugural Ring the Bell benefit tomorrow. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. as Poppe joins Star 94.1 Atlanta for the benefit to fight against childhood cancer.
Jenn Hobby, a local radio personality on Star 94.1, and her husband, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera, embarked on a mission to support the work of their life-saving oncologist, Dr. Thomas Olson. In honor of their daughter, Reese, they created Reese’s MaGIC Fund.
Reese developed a germ cell tumor at the base of her spine and was diagnosed with stage four cancer when she was just 10 months old. “November will be three years since her last treatment and last surgery. To date, she has been cancer-free,” Grant said. “She’s doing great.”
Through different avenues of fundraising, the couple has raised more than $150,000 over the last two years for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The money supports Dr. Olson’s international efforts with germ cell tumor research and solid tumor research.
“We wanted to do something Marietta-centric. We wanted to bring awareness to pediatric cancer and, also, be at a place we call home. We wanted to be at Glover Park (Brewery) and have a local restaurant and make this something that brings the Marietta community out. So many of these people have been with us every step of the way,” Rivera said.
“This idea really came about because of one simple question: How do you say thank you to the hospital and the team of doctors who saved your daughter’s life?” he added. “We have been incredibly grateful for the way in which not only Marietta, but metro Atlanta has rallied around Reese — rallied around supporting (the fight against) pediatric cancer. We are grateful for all the support and really excited for Thursday night.”
Join the family at the event to fight childhood cancer and enjoy free food catered by Freckled & Blue Kitchen, outdoor games, and an extensive silent auction. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at give.choa.org.
Parking will be available across the street on Waddell Street and on the Marietta Square in spaces and parking decks. No parking will be available on site.
