In August, Right in the Community (RitC) will present another in its continuing series of educational workshops for members of the special needs community as well as their families and friends on topics relevant to meeting the challenges and needs that confront people with developmental disabilities.
On Thursday, Aug. 1, Kim Martin, Esq. of the law firm of Nadler Biernath will speak on Special Needs Trusts. Martin’s practice focuses on trusts and families with a special needs family member. As the mother of two beautiful children, one of whom has autism, Martin brings to her practice an appreciation for the unique challenges and joys of parenting a special needs child.
The evening will start off with registration, a meet and greet and light refreshments at 6 p.m. The speaker presentation will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and she will answer questions from 8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The event has limited seating, so RSVP by July 26 by calling 770-427-8401 or emailing ritc.susan@gmail.com.
This workshop is free to current members of Right in the Community.
Right in the Community is located at 1830 Water Place Business Park, #120, Atlanta 30330 (just off Terrell Mill Road and west of Cobb Parkway/US-41).
On July 10, Merrill Baker from McKenna Farms spoke to the Kennworth Kiwanis Club. McKenna Farms, located just over the Cobb County line in Paulding County, provides innovative therapeutic programs and resources for children with special needs and their families.
Baker is is the director of programs for McKenna Farms. She is a Marietta native, graduated from Marietta High School in 2001 and later the University of Georgia. She lives in Marietta and her children attend A.L. Burruss Elementary School.
The Kennworth Kiwanis Club also met on July 17, welcoming Paulding County Administrator Frank Baker as its speaker. Baker was formerly a Cobb Police Officer, Probation Officer, Cobb Sentence Enforcement Chief and Cobb State Court Administrator. He has been the Paulding County Court Administrator as well. He accepted the position of Paulding County Administrator in 2017.
