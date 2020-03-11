The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Cobb County invites the community to attend the annual event on May 1 at Jim R. Miller Park (2245 Callaway Road) in Marietta. The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.
Chris Derrick, local volunteer for Relay For Life of Cobb County, said the event is made up of “dedicated people making a great impact on others.”
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life events around the world have raised nearly $6.5 billion to help ACS attack cancer. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the Cobb County event lasts five hours and empowers the community to take a stand against cancer.
ACS estimates that one out of three people in the US will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Funds raised help ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research, and give cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support. Last year’s Relay For Life of Cobb County raised more than $368,000 to help ACS save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Sarah Scott-Posey, the staff partner for this fun event said, “If you’re looking for an event where you can help save lives in your community and around the world, you can’t miss Relay For Life of Cobb County!”
Relay For Life of Cobb County is supported by numerous local businesses, schools, churches and organizations, including Chuy’s Tex-Mex Restaurant, Genuine Parts Company and more. You can check out the full list of participating community organizations and sign up your own team at RelayForLife.org/CobbGA
To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org.
The Model Train Show at Cobb Galleria, sponsored by the Piedmont Division of the National Model Railroad Association, will take place Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual exhibit is one of the largest train shows in the Southeast. There will be six operating layouts, including a layout kids can operate. Over 250 vendor tables carrying all sorts of model railroad supplies will also be on hand. All aboard!
