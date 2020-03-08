You might say that politics is in the blood of Hank Manning, IV. His grandmother, Judy Manning served in the Georgia House of Representatives and grandfather, Phil Gingrey, was a US Congressman. Hank was recently elected freshman Senator for the Student Government Association representing the Terry School of Business at University of Georgia. He plans to pursue international business to incorporate his Spanish skills. Hank pledged the fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) and made the UGA men’s club lacrosse team
In other news, Ali Manning made Dean’s List and her twin sister, Hannah is the assistant director of the spring show for the drama department.
Baby brother Sabine is earning great grades and made the elite Lassiter High School lacrosse feeder team.
Ride for a cause. Join your fellow motorcycle riders on Saturday, May 9 to help a family in need. All proceeds will benefit Eric Burt, Jr. who is now 14 years old and requires replacement cochlear devices. Without them, he is deaf. Eric is the son of Darlene Burt, a staff member at Dae Han Martial Arts.
The ride will start at 9 a.m., kickstands up at 10 a.m. and last approximately two hours. There will be a quick 15-minute break during the middle of the ride to stretch your legs, find a bathroom or refill with coffee. The ride will start at the Dae Han Martial arts studio, located at 1755 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw 30152. Breakfast is included and catered by Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.
The cost to participate is $25 for riders and $15 for passengers if registered by April 26. Afterwards, the cost goes up to $30 and $20. Registration can be found at nazmoto.com/benefit.html. Visit navmoto/ride for more information.
All participants are required to sign a rider release form on the day of the ride. You’ll be given a rider wrist band for identification purposes.
