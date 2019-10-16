The Robert L. Osborne High School class of 1959 held their 60 year class reunion on Sept. 28 at the West Smyrna Swim and Tennis Club clubhouse. Twenty-four classmates attended and enjoyed a catered barbecue meal. Two couples came from out of state to attend: Gary and Peggy Flynt Hilton came from Loudon, TN and Larry and Brenda Crider came from Lineville, AL. Seven members of the varsity basketball team attended.
The original Osborne High School was located on Joyner Avenue, just south of the Fair Oaks community. The elementary school was also on the same location. Robert L. Osborne established the school and served as principal for many years. His wife, Grace Osborne, taught first grade in the elementary school for many years. Many of the class of 1959 started in the first grade and attended all 12 years at the school.
♦ ♦ ♦
A group of friends all turned 60 this year. To commemorate the milestone, they enjoyed a wonderful lake trip to Walter F. George in Ft. Gaines, GA. Starr Payne Lindsey hosted the weekend. They enjoyed a birthday exchange (like the dirty Santa game where you can steal presents), tie-dying T-shirts, food, drinks and simply spending time together. The ladies were friends from their days at Wheeler High School and remained friends through the years. All live in the Atlanta area. Two non-Wheeler girls joined them: Peggy Henderson and Kathy West.
Birthday girls, pictured as Wheeler Wildcats, included Nancy Grove Albarez, Starr Payne Lindsey, Amy Lord Savage, Patty McKay Jones and Grace Henderson Holley.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Saturday, Nov. 2, a Bluebird Trail Walk and Tour will take place at Green Meadows Preserve Park (3780 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs 30127). The public is invited to attend the two-hour event from 10 a.m. to noon. Be sure to bring your own drinking water and wear comfortable shoes for the easy, 0.9 mile walk. The event is free.
Contact Jim Beard at jimbearden@bellsouth.net, call 404-202-8755 or visit cobbmastergardeners.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.